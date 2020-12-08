COVID-19 continues to take a toll on everyone. Across the country, Americans are stressed and worn down from a pandemic that’s going on nine months now.
No matter where you go — whether it be businesses, schools or the health care system — many are suffering from workers in quarantine or isolation and having to fill the gaps.
With schools, 11 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico have state-ordered full or partial closures in effect. Nebraska is not among the states to have taken such measures, but schools nationwide “are seeing some of the same psychological effects from teachers as we saw from front-line health care workers,” said clinical psychologist Dr. Richard Shadick, a national mental health consultant for Teach For America.
In Norfolk, combined with the district’s ongoing substitute teacher shortage, teachers have filled in for colleagues during their own planning periods and bringing more work home.
On a recent Friday, NPS had 78 staff members absent and only 41 substitutes available. On that day, 20 teacher positions and 17 classified positions went unfilled.
“Our teachers have been incredibly flexible, dedicated, caring and all-around amazing. But, they are fatigued, stressed, overwhelmed and even concerned or scared for their own well-being,” said Jami Jo Thompson, school superintendent.
That led to the approval of two planning days for Norfolk teachers this month. While it doesn’t solve the problems of not having enough substitute teachers to fill in, every small step helps to alleviate those burdens.
On the health care front, long-term care facilities across the state will soon have the opportunity to incorporate “essential caregivers” in response to the need for increased interaction for residents as well as relief for staff at long-term care facilities.
These caregivers may be family members, friends or volunteers who provided regular support to the resident before the pandemic. By recognizing them as essential caregivers, this allows them to have more regular interactions assisting residents during this time of enhanced restrictions.
Similar essential caregiver programs have been adopted in Florida, Indiana, South Dakota and Minnesota.
“Isolation has taken a toll on long-term care residents — mentally, physically and emotionally,” said Jennifer Acierno, president and CEO of Leading Age Nebraska, which is a network of nonprofit organizations providing services and supports to people as they age.
Now’s the time to continue to ease that toll however possible.