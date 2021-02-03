Police stopped a young woman for a minor driving infraction in the Scottsbluff area a few years back and arrested a passenger with a warrant out for his arrest. The passenger’s friends then demanded the woman pay for his bail.
But she did not have the money, so she was locked up and sold for sex against her will to raise the money. In all, four people were arrested and eventually convicted of sex trafficking. The two ringleaders were each sentenced to 12-14 years in prison.
This scenario illustrates the reality that human trafficking happens in the state, outside Omaha and Lincoln. But law enforcement officers and the public are now trained and better prepared to find it, stop it and prosecute the traffickers.
The Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force was created in 2015 to coordinate the state’s response to human trafficking — involving the efforts of not only law enforcement and prosecutors, but also service providers, advocates and community partners.
The task force’s five regional teams conduct operations across the state to uncover human trafficking, stop traffickers and assist victims. That has led to 57 prosecutions on human trafficking charges statewide, many of them along the Interstate 80 corridor. Of the 192 total human trafficking investigations, there have been at least 12 reports of human trafficking investigated in this corner of the state, according to the state attorney general’s office.
Since 2006, lawmakers have passed 10 laws related to sex and human trafficking. In 2021, the Unicameral is considering whether to add sex trafficking to the list of crimes that trigger mandatory sexual offender registration
Former state Sen. Jim Scheer of Norfolk had a hand in many of those laws. In 2015, the longtime Norfolkan first introduced legislation allowing trafficking victims to seek civil remedy against their perpetrators. Nebraska’s pre-existing laws made the state a hub for sex trafficking, Scheer said.
“We were the dumping spot,” he said in 2017 as a co-sponsor of Legislative Bill 289 that increased penalties for crimes related to human trafficking. Now, “Nebraska’s certainly a safer place for all individuals, and especially young women.”
While some may scoff that such trafficking doesn’t happen here, the numbers and the story above show that’s not the case. Human trafficking is not just a problem for one day or even one month a year.
Thanks to the efforts of Scheer, his former colleagues — including state Sens. Patty Pansing Brooks and Julie Slama — and the state task force, Nebraska continues to keep looking out for victims of trafficking, but they undoubtedly would agree that more needs to be done.