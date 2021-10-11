The Nebraska Constitution tasks the Legislature with redrawing congressional and state political districts after every national census, and legislative rules offer a general framework for how it should work.
For years, despite occasional court challenges, the system has worked as intended — including this year, when Nebraska once again fulfilled its once-a-decade duty of redrawing congressional and state legislative district maps.
With populations continuing to decline in rural areas, there are always hurdles to clear when it comes to redrawing political boundaries, and this year was no different. The COVID-19 pandemic added another wrinkle this time around, delaying the collection and release of census numbers.
Initial proposals from Republicans for congressional and state legislative district maps passed out of the Redistricting Committee on party-line votes, and both were met in the full Legislature by filibusters largely spearheaded by Democrats in staunch opposition to proposed changes.
Neither proposal had the votes to overcome those filibusters, and Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers raised the possibility that lawmakers could end the special session without getting the job done.
But days of negotiations yielded hard-fought compromises, and legislators approved a congressional map on a 35-11 vote and a legislative map on a 37-7 vote.
Those hard-fought compromises also have revived talk of taking redistricting out of the Legislature’s hands and instead having an independent commission take over the task.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 15 states give a commission the primary responsibility for drawing state legislative districts and 10 do so for congressional boundaries. Other states have commissions that fill an advisory role or serve as a backstop if the state legislature can’t get the job done. Some of the biggest blue states, notably California, have taken the power to draw district lines away from elected officials and given it to independent commissions.
Nebraska lawmakers passed a bill in 2016 to create such a commission, but Gov. Pete Ricketts vetoed it, in part citing constitutional concerns. A petition drive for an initiative creating a commission was launched in 2020 but was stymied by the pandemic.
Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, who was chairwoman of the Redistricting Committee this year, questioned whether it’s possible to create a truly independent commission. “I think we just proved we can do it in a bipartisan, fair way,” she said.
“As much as the work was tough, we’re held accountable to the people. ... A bipartisan commission’s not accountable to anyone,” she said.
We tend to agree with the approach that there’s no reason to fix what isn’t broken.