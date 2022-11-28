Nebraska’s state senators — including those just elected on Nov. 8 — will have the opportunity to decide whether a “code of conduct” is needed at the Unicameral in Lincoln. We believe it is.
A special legislative committee is crafting just that in the wake of complaints about the handling of a workplace harassment case that led to the resignation of Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte earlier this year.
Mr. Groene resigned after it was revealed that he had taken photographs of a longtime female staffer without her permission. The staffer described the photos as “objectifying and demeaning” and focused on “provocative body parts.”
While the lawmaker maintained that the photos were not inappropriate and that the complaints about him “trumped up,” an investigation by the Legislature concluded that they were “boorish, brainless and bizarre, especially for the workplace.” After no charges were filed against him, Mr. Groene said he regretted having resigned.
There are a variety of opinions that have been expressed about his actions and the way the situation unfolded. From our perspective, however, that’s old news — water under the bridge, if you will. We believe a legislative code of conduct is appropriate moving forward — regardless of one’s perspective on the Groene incident.
Think of it this way: The Legislature has 49 state senators. They hire legislative aides, research assistants, lawyers and others to help with legislative and constituent work. There also is a clerk’s office, a fiscal office and others who also work with the Legislature.
Can you imagine a business with that many employees that doesn’t have policies or a human resources office to help set parameters for the kind of conduct and behavior that won’t be tolerated? Or the best way to deal with behavior-related complaints?
The Legislature also doesn’t have any kind of guidelines on social media usage. In this day and age, that could be made part of a code of conduct, too.
We’re not in favor of creating another state government bureaucracy to handle these matters, but state senators would benefit from having some rules in place, as well as some additional training on proper workplace conduct.
The special committee working on proposing the code of conduct and other related policies won’t be able to take action on any of them. That will be up to the 2023 Legislature once convened in January, which means a large number of newly elected state senators will have the opportunity to vote on measures designed to help better govern their behavior.
Let’s hope they act to put guidelines in place.