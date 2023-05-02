The Nebraska Tourism Commission has experienced its fair share of criticism and scrutiny in recent years.
The much-debated slogan of “Nebraska: Honestly, it’s not for everyone” continues to irritate some who believe it sends the wrong message to potential visitors.
There also was a bill introduced in the Nebraska Legislature earlier this session that would have placed the commission under the auspices of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development and eliminated its status as an independent state agency. The bill later was amended to restore the commission’s independent status but proposed other measures to allow for more input from the director of the state’s economic development department.
But if there’s one thing that we believe Nebraskans can agree upon is that the tourism commission has done a bang-up job in creating, implementing and maintaining the travel passport program.
The 2023 version of the Nebraska Passport has been available for several weeks now — available for free by calling 471-3789 or going to www.nebraskapassport.com. For those who have already received their copy, they’ve been exposed to a well-designed, colorful and easy to use 52-page brochure.
It’s cleverly written, too. The 70 passport locations identified throughout Nebraska are categorized with descriptions such as “Welcome to Charmingsville,” “Ye Olde Stuff,” “Creature Comforters” and “Hand-made Happiness.”
Those responsible at the tourism commission for making the selections for this year’s passport program did an excellent job of identifying statewide attractions. In this corner of the state, for example, there are passport spots at or near Norfolk, Neligh, Royal, Crofton, Emerson, West Point, Scribner, Clarkson, Valentine, Burwell, Columbus and Schuyler.
Information about individual locations — complete with hours of operation, phone numbers and addresses — is just enough to entice visitors without overwhelming any with too many details.
Then, of course, there are the stamps. A visitor who stops at any of the locations can get his brochure stamped as well as receiving a stamp for a contest with prizes possible for those who collect increasing number of stamps.
Wisely, a Nebraska Passport app also has been created that can provide updated information about the tourism locations. It’s a helpful tool, but from our perspective, the brochure is the real gem here.
Given that it’s Nebraska third-largest industry, tourism will always be a topic subject to a lot of conversations and debate. But there should be no disagreement that the state’s tourism commission hit a home run with the 2023 version of the passport program and its brochure.