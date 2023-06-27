Almost within nanoseconds of state lawmakers passing bill to provide a tax credit for funding scholarships to private K-12 schools, the Nebraska State Education Association and other opponents of the measure announced plans for a petition drive in hopes of repealing it.
A few weeks later, supporters of the Opportunity Scholarships Act announced their own counter-petition drive in hopes of showing support for the measure and dissuading Nebraskans to sign the other petition drive.
Here’s our suggestion: Don’t sign either of the petitions and instead allow the new law time to measure its true impact.
The opponents of Legislative Bill 753 argue that the tax credit is a way to get around a state constitutional provision prohibiting the use of public money for private or parochial schooling. They also argue that the law’s dollar-for-dollar tax credit will harm public schools in Nebraska.
But they don’t really know that for sure.
Supporters of LB 753 say the focus of the measure is to give parents and kids in need more educational options.
State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Omaha, who sponsored the measure, recently said, “They (opponents) are saying that we are taking money away from the public schools. It is insulting to the Legislature, which appropriated $300 million in new dollars for education, on top of a billion-dollar Education Future Fund.”
But supporters also don’t really know for sure how widely embraced the Opportunity Scholarships will be or if there will be unintentional impact on public schools.
So, from our perspective, it’s way too early — if ever — to place the repeal of LB 753 on a ballot in 2024. And the counter-petition drive only adds to the political sideshow aspect of the issue.
Why not give LB 753 time to be implemented and gauge its impact? Why not see if there truly is any negative impact on public schools and, if so, to what extent? Why not see if the providing of Opportunity Scholarships does indeed benefit children in need, or for whom public schools are not a good fit?
State senators could decide on an appropriate amount of years for implementation of the measure and then authorize an interim legislative study to answer these kinds of questions.
State lawmakers — and Gov. Jim Pillen — saw fit to support this kind of measure. The support of two legislators from north Omaha — Justin Wayne and Terrell Mc-Kinney — were crucial to the effort. It’s only appropriate to allow time to pass to see what impact the measure will have.
The hope here is that it benefits children and families and also does not cause a negative impact on public schools in the state.