For many would-be parents, finding a child care provider starts well before their child is born, but a fairly new website has made that task not quite as daunting.
In past years, finding someone to care for your child involved asking around for recommendations, in addition to obtaining a printed list of licensed providers and then calling them one by one to see if they had any openings.
While asking your friends, family and coworkers stands the test of time, now parents have an easier option than cold-calling potential child care providers.
Nebraska’s new child care database marked one good aspect that arose out of the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of Nebraska organizations worked together quickly to create this because of the urgent need during COVID-19 to connect parents and providers with openings.
Essential workers were seeking safe places for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic, at a time when hundreds of licensed child care professionals struggled to keep their businesses open. So a group of early childhood stakeholders collaborated to create the Nebraska Child Care Referral Network — a searchable database at www.NEchildcarereferral.org.
The website allows parents to search for providers by address, age of child(ren), providers who accept subsidy payments and providers who are part of Step Up to Quality, which offers coaching and resources to providers and educators.
An impressive group of agencies and organizations collaborated in this effort, including the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Nebraska Department of Education, Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, Nebraska Extension, First Five Nebraska, Nebraska Early Childhood Collaborative, Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska, and numerous other state and local partners. Dedicated resources to support the site are provided by Early Learning Connections Coordinators based across the state.
All programs listed on the website have been licensed by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to care for and educate young children and meet safety and quality standards of the state. Providers are encouraged to update their information as they fill openings or have slots open, to keep the database as current as possible.
Within 10 miles of Norfolk, there were 60 child care providers listed on the website, and 22 have openings. In all, there are at least 68 openings but just nine for infants.
Therein lies the rub.
The website can have all the bells and whistles in the world, but it won’t be effective unless there are enough openings and providers who step up and make sure their information is up to date for parents and children.