Romance scammers create fake profiles on dating sites and apps, or they may contact their targets through popular social media sites, according to the Federal Trade Commission.
How does it work? The scammers strike up a relationship with their targets to build their trust, sometimes talking or chatting several times a day. Then they make up a story and ask for money.
In 2018, people reported losing $143 million to romance scams — more than any other type of scam reported to the FTC. The median reported loss was $2,600, about seven times higher than for other frauds, and, for people over 70, it was $10,000.
Yes, you read that right. For people over 70, the median reported loss was $10,000.
So the Nebraska State Patrol’s tech division — which investigates crimes relating to technology — offers these timely tips.
Especially at this time of year when the elderly are stuck inside, don’t let your friends and family fall victim to such scams. Ask them a few questions:
1. Are you talking to anyone in who lives or says they’re visiting a foreign county?
2. Do you know this person or did you meet online (dating app, chat apps, etc)?
3. Have you sent them any money because they said they got into an accident, got hurt on the oil rig, family got sick, etc.?
4. If you did send money, how much? Did they ask for a wire transfer or gift cards or prepaid Visa, Mastercard or something else?
According to the state patrol, these scammers are very good at what they do, they will research your family members’ names and tell you they got into an accident in a foreign country. Many times, the scammer befriends a lonely elderly person on a dating site and tells them they love them. Eventually they will make up a story about getting hurt or needing money for some reason. But it is a scam; the person is not real, and the story is made up.
Unfortunately, once the money is gone to these scammers, chances are low that the money can be recovered. That’s why it is so important to check in with your elderly friends and family and cut it off quickly if they have already fallen victim.
If you think it’s a scam, report it the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint. Notify the website or app where you met the scammer, too.
Here’s the bottom line: Never send money or gifts to a sweetheart you haven’t met in person.