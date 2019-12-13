Norfolk

Norfolk represents the land of opportunity for many high school students and athletes.

This week’s state one-act play performances at the Johnny Carson Theatre offer just one example of that. Thirty-six schools from across Nebraska are taking the stage of the Johnny Carson Theatre this week.

Norfolk first began hosting the state one-act competition in 2012, and it’s been a perfect match. In those seven years, hundreds of students have been able to sharpen their skills on the stage of a theater named for one of America’s greatest showmen.

In addition to Norfolk High School making a return appearance this year (the Panther squad performs Friday morning), Northeast and North Central Nebraska will be well-represented by Bancroft-Rosalie, St. Edward, Lindsay Holy Family, O’Neill St. Mary’s, Oakland-Craig, Wausa/Osmond and Hartington-Newcastle.

In those schools and many others, it’s not uncommon for students to be involved in sports during the fall, winter and spring seasons — in addition to activities such as speech, drama, band, choir, etc.

And that makes for well-rounded students. As far as Norfolk goes, you also may add the Class A golf tournament at the Norfolk Country Club and the state journalism contest at Northeast Community College as other avenues for such students to learn and grow. As a bonus, those students and many out-of-towners get to see a glimpse of what Norfolk has to offer — and quite possibly that will pay dividends in the future.

Mike Flood, a Norfolk businessman who is part of an effort to attract more young people to Norfolk, echoed that point at last week’s "Growing Together" town hall meeting in Norfolk that was hosted by the Aksarben Foundation.

"We raise the gold," Flood said, noting how successful many people from small towns have become — especially towns of about 1,000 people.

The former state senator said these young people attend Class C and D schools, which are small enough that the students get involved in several extracurricular activities. They achieve notoriety from it, develop confidence, then take the work ethic that has been instilled in them into college and the work force.

The result is that in places around the country, chief executive officers and other leaders are coming from small towns.

So watch closely over the next few days and the coming months. You will see tomorrow’s community leaders.

