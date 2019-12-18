It’s certainly the prerogative of an Omaha state senator to try to repeal legislation that she opposed earlier this year.
But we’re not convinced that the results of one study provides anywhere nearly enough justification to do so.
Sen. Megan Hunt announced recently that she will introduce a bill in the Nebraska Legislature’s 2020 session that would, if passed, get rid of a 2019 bill that requires the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to offer women information on medication abortion reversal.
"We can’t let politicians get in the business of telling patients what’s best for them," the senator said.
But that’s not what Legislative Bill 209 does.
As state Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston — the sponsor of LB209 — points out, the measure simply provides information about medical options available to women who decide to have an abortion but question that decision shortly thereafter.
"I am proud that Nebraska passed this law, and I know that we will uphold this law that gives women a second chance at choice," Sen. Albrecht said.
Sen. Hunt’s argument is based on the results of a study coordinated by University of California research and published by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
The study sought to determine the safety of giving pregnant patients high doses of oral progesterone after a dose of mifepristone, which is the first pill used in in a medication abortion. The so-called abortion reversal method is intended to reverse the effects of mifepristone if women change their minds about proceeding with taking the second pill, misoprostol, to end a pregnancy.
By all means, the results of the study, which revealed bleeding risks for some of the women who were participating, should be examined closely.
But it’s also important to remember that there are numerous other physicians who stand by the procedure because it has worked as touted in giving pregnant women a second chance to choose life for their unborn babies.
Here’s what the state’s health and human services office has on its website with information about the possibility of a viable pregnancy after taking mifepristone. It says:
"Research indicates that mifepristone alone is not always effective at ending a pregnancy. You may still have a viable pregnancy after taking mifepristone. If you change your mind and want to continue your pregnancy after taking mifepristone, it may not be too late."
Nebraska’s law simply shares information with pregnant women. If there is a need to adjust that information to reflect the results of the California study, so be it. But that’s a far cry from repealing the law altogether.