Credit Bryan Slone, who serves as president of the Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce and Industry, for coming up with the correct combination of perspectives about the future of Nebraska.
In the wake of 20 bills introduced by state senators on behalf of Gov. Jim Pillen that laid out his legislative agenda for 2023, Mr. Slone offered some highly appropriate commentary.
He said the governor’s effort to create “a much more competitive tax climate” will help build Nebraska’s future and address the state’s workforce shortage. “I don’t think I’ve ever been more optimistic,” Mr. Slone said in a media briefing.
But with that expression of optimism came some candid thoughts.
Nebraska needs to develop, for example, “more tech innovation,” increase its college and university enrollment, tackle its housing shortage and attract young families, he said.
Trumping all of that, however, is the need for common-sense federal immigration reform. “There is no long-term solution without immigration reform” that brings more workers and families to the state, he said.
He’s correct in that assessment.
Nebraska has as much to gain as any state from immigration reform. “We have 50,000 to 80,000 jobs that we can’t fill and that will grow” unless the federal government reaches agreement on reform measures, Mr. Slone added.
That viewpoint is a significant departure from the common thinking of just a few years ago when state officials focused on recruiting efforts of individuals from other states across the nation.
The problem, of course, is that with low unemployment rates in place across much of the United States, Nebraska is far from being alone in needing to attract new residents.
To think that Nebraska will be that much more successful compared to most other states aren’t is unrealistic.
That’s where immigration reform comes into play.
To be sure, we’re not talking about opening the borders to anyone interested in living and working in the United States. We’re not talking about awarding amnesty to anyone interested.
But there is room for looking at immigration policies and quotas; at streamlining the process for immigrants to legally become U.S. citizens; and other common-sense measures.
That’s the kind of immigration reform that could benefit Nebraska and other states in order to fill the thousands of jobs that are vacant.
And if that happens, then Mr. Slone’s high level of optimism will certainly be justified.