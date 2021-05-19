As the Nebraska Department of Education continues to work on possible health standards for schools, here are some examples of what’s included in the proposed standards, which are designed to teach students about gender identity, sexual orientation and gender stereotypes, starting in elementary school:
Children would learn about gender identity and stereotypes in first grade. Fourth-graders would learn to differentiate between sexual orientation and gender identity. In sixth grade, students would learn more about cisgender, transgender, gender non-binary, gender expansive and other identities related to sexual orientation.
Now, compare that to a general overview of what the Norfolk Public Schools currently has in its locally developed curriculum that begins with students in the seventh grade:
In that grade, students learn about topics like healthy relationships, the reproductive system and pregnancy prevention via abstinence. High school students learn about healthy relationships, such as learning “the emotional connections of the health triangle to the basic family structure” and sex education, including the dangers of sexting and sexually-transmitted diseases.
We’re the first to acknowledge that the state’s proposed standards and Norfolk’s curriculum covers far more than the examples listed above, and much of the content is noncontroversial.
Even so, we believe that the majority of local parents would endorse Norfolk’s approach as compared to the state’s. They also likely would agree with a recent statement by Dr. Jami Jo Thompson, Norfolk superintendent, who said: “Norfolk Public Schools values the important role that parents play in the educational process and understands that some topics may be best taught within the home.”
Dr. Thompson recently shared with local school board members and district patrons that if the state ultimately approves health standards, Norfolk Public Schools would undergo a comprehensive review of them before contemplating taking any action. Ultimately, the Norfolk district could adopt the state standards, take a “pick-and-choose” approach or opt to continue with its locally developed health curriculum.
It’s a sound approach and one that we believe will take into consideration and reflect the opinions of many parents who do not agree with the aggressively liberal tone and approach in some of the state’s proposed standards.
It’s important to note that the Nebraska Department of Education’s proposal will go through a second draft and possibly a third this summer. The Nebraska State Board of Education may vote on the final draft this fall. Significant changes in the current draft could occur between now and then.
But if not, concerned parents will have opportunity to share their views with local board members and administrators during the Norfolk district’s thorough review process of its own.