When the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals face off on Super Bowl Sunday, 30 states plus Washington, D.C., will offer legal gambling.
In total, a record 31.5 million Americans are expected to bet on this year’s Super Bowl, according to estimates released this week by the gambling industry’s national trade group.
The American Gaming Association forecasts that a staggering $7.6 billion will be wagered on pro football’s championship game set for Sunday. Both the number of people planning to bet (up 35% from last year) and the estimated amount of money being bet (up 78% from last year) are new records.
Since the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way in 2018 for all states to offer legal sports betting, nearly 20 states allow online wagers, including Nebraska’s neighboring states of South Dakota and Iowa.
In addition to South Dakota, other states that have legalized sports betting over the past year have been Arizona, Connecticut, Louisiana, Maryland, North Carolina, North Dakota, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
In South Dakota, for instance, lawmakers are pushing to expand sports betting beyond Deadwood. A proposed constitutional amendment would allow people to place sports bets anywhere in the state through mobile devices or electronic platforms, as long as the wagers are connected to a casino in Deadwood.
“Americans have never been more interested in legal sports wagering,” said Bill Miller, the group’s president and CEO.
But such interest, however, comes with pitfalls, especially now, with the Super Bowl also one of the most perilous times of year for people with a gambling problem.
Harry Levant, a public health advocate from Philadelphia and a recovering gambling addict, bemoans the ongoing wave of sports betting advertising, and numerous incentives to get people to bet.
“One out of two people struggling with a gambling problem contemplates suicide, and one out of five will attempt suicide,” he said. “I am one of those one out of five.”
Those kinds of numbers should catch your attention. With the rapid rise of in-game betting feeding into a compulsive gambler’s desire for more and faster opportunities to bet, “no longer is gambling limited to who’s going to win the game,” Mr. Levant said. “Now gambling is on every play. Keep them gambling, keep chasing action.”
With that said, it’s definitely worth noting the national help line for people with a gambling problem, or who think they might have one: 1-800-GAMBLER.
That’s a number worth repeating.