Speeds of more than 100 mph have costly, deadly consequences

For those who get caught speeding in Nebraska, the fines start out small — just $10 for going 1 to 5 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. Drivers who travel between 20 to 34 mph over the speed limit are fined $200, and those who are really gunning it (more than 35 mph over the limit) are looking at a $300 hit.
Unfortunately, that $300 hit — in addition to a likely hike in insurance premiums — hasn’t deterred drivers from putting the pedal to the metal. The Nebraska State Patrol handed out 880 tickets to drivers going faster than 100 mph in 2021, representing a 37% increase compared to the five-year average.
And over the past two months, those numbers don’t appear to be trending down. During its annual two-week Click It or Ticket campaign earlier this month, the Nebraska State Patrol issued 355 citations for speeding — including eight in the campaign’s final weekend for speeding above 100 mph.
Among those was a trooper clocking a motorcycle traveling eastbound at 122 miles per hour on Interstate 80. The motorcyclist passed between motorists and on the shoulder of I-80 until turning off at the Kearney interchange and heading south on Highway 44, where authorities said he continued to drive at speeds of more than 140 mph. The 21-year-old motorcycle driver faces charges of flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving and numerous traffic violations.
Thankfully, this case didn’t involve a crash or injuries, but far too often, that’s not the case. In 2020, the National Safety Council found that speeding contributed to 29% of all traffic fatalities, killing 11,258 people — an average of 30 lives lost to excess speed every day.
Over Memorial Day weekend in Lincoln, an 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with two counts each of manslaughter and driving under the influence causing injury in a crash in Lincoln that killed two women and injured 20 bystanders. The crash happened as a crowd watched classic cars cruise down the street. Investigators said information gleaned from the crashed car showed that the driver had been going nearly 90 mph before colliding with another car.
So as more drivers hit the road this summer, our plea is for drivers to obey speed limits. If a $300 fine isn’t enough of a deterrent, more stringent penalties may be needed to deter would-be speeders. Several states — including Illinois, Missouri and Minnesota — have maximum penalties of $1,000, with Oregon topping out at $2,000.