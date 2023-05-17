Which Donald Trump is running for president? When it comes to law and order, there are two.
There’s the Donald Trump who said the day after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol that he was “outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem.” This Mr. Trump then declared, “America is, and must always be, a nation of law and order. The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy.” He spoke directly to “those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction,” saying “you do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law, you will pay.”
When Portland, Ore., was rocked in July 2020 by violent demonstrations following the death of George Floyd, this version of Mr. Trump condemned the protesters as “anarchists.” That October, when rioters tore down that city’s statutes of Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt, trashed the state’s Historical Society and ransacked local businesses, the same Mr. Trump tweeted, “Put these animals in jail, now.”
This is a man who is for law and order, backs the police, demands respect for the Constitution and opposes using violence to settle political arguments.
But there’s another Donald Trump. This one seemed at best indifferent to the street fighting of the alt-right Proud Boys, telling them in a nationally televised presidential debate to “stand back and stand by,” phrasing that suggested he might call them to violence if their muscle was needed.
On Jan. 6, this Mr. Trump watched his Oval Office television for 187 minutes without making a public statement. Meanwhile, rioters broke through police lines, stormed the Capitol, smashed windows and doors, ransacked offices, and urinated and spread feces in rooms and hallways, all to disrupt a statutorily mandated joint congressional session that was to receive the Electoral College vote.
Ignoring pleas from staff, family and those under attack, this Donald Trump finally spoke three hours into the riot. He urged rioters to “go home,” saying “I know your pain; I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it.” While “this was a fraudulent election,” he said, “we have to have peace.” “We love you. You’re very special.”
This version of Mr. Trump has now gone even further, opening campaign rallies by showing on giant screens a video filmed last year of people jailed for Jan. 6 crimes singing the national anthem in their cells. This Mr. Trump says “our people love those people” and that they shouldn’t have been imprisoned.
The Washington Post identified five of the 15 men who appear in Mr. Trump’s video. The Post reported four “were charged with assaulting police, using weapons such as a crowbar, sticks and chemical sprays.”
One of them pleaded guilty to using a chemical spray on a policeman who died the next day of a stroke. The medical examiner said the officer’s death was of natural causes and found no evidence of injury or allergic reaction to the spray. But the examiner said that “all that transpired” on Jan. 6 “played a role in his condition.” The man who sprayed him is now serving 80 months in prison.