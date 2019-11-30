Like a steer in a pasture reaching through the barbed wire, the grass always seems to be greener on the other side.
That’s not to say that there aren’t things that can be improved in Norfolk — or new additions that would help the community. But, it seems like we often get so busy in our lives that we don’t realize what we have because we are looking for something better.
When traveling to another community or hosting visitors, we can quickly be reminded of some of the great things about living in Norfolk. Here are a few we noticed.
People take time to salute veterans on holidays like Veterans Day. They attend programs and buy meals for veterans. Many businesses even give free meals to vets on these days.
The size and quality of offerings at the Norfolk Public Library. Plus, it features a helpful staff that is eager to answer questions from visitors. We recently heard from a Northeast Nebraskan who was unaware of it. We recognize that not everyone reads the newspaper or pays attention, but if you had not been to the library for a few years, you are in for a treat. That includes new offerings and roomy features where people can read and relax.
The vibrancy of our downtown, including new businesses and restaurants. If you haven’t traveled downtown recently, it is worth it to check them out. Many of them also are planning special holiday promotions, including the Downtown Riverpoint Festival on Monday, Dec. 2.
The change in policy by the city to send snowplows out around the clock. We have witnessed big improvements in getting streets cleaner quicker, plus it results in fewer places where traffic packed the snow before plows could reach them.
The excellent health care offered in Norfolk, including the expanding Faith Regional Health Services and newly opened Fountain Point Medical Community. But beyond the impressive new facilities, it is the quality of the doctors and patient care that counts.
The newly expanded Norfolk Family YMCA. That includes a suspended walking track, 24-hour access, group exercise and a field house that offers soccer and other tournaments that bring in visitors. We believe it is the most impressive YMCA in Nebraska, if not the Midwest.
Our Skyview Lake and Cowboy Trail. These are just a few of the places that offer beautiful places to walk or run. The change in seasons and wildlife, including migrating ducks and geese, adds beauty and interest. And in the summer, there’s the beauty of our landscapes and all the region’s challenging golf courses.
This is just a small sample of some of the things that we think make Norfolk a wonderful community to live and work. Next time you are looking at other cities, don’t overlook what you already have.