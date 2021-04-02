Corn and soybeans are the staple crops for many Nebraska farmers, especially in this part of the state. For those who feed cattle, there’s always some alfalfa in the mix, too.
But just as farming has changed over the years, so have the crops that are planted. That includes grain sorghum, which is known for being heat and drought tolerant. Many older farmers probably remember planting and harvesting milo, which used to be a little lower in price per bushel than corn. Now the term milo generally has been replaced by sorghum, which actually is worth more per bushel compared to corn. And like corn and soybeans, yields have increased for sorghum over the years.
Staying relevant in agriculture as technology evolves is one of the keys to being successful. For more producers, their future crop mix might include sorghum, which has experienced change and growth. Just ask Nate Blum, who is the executive director of the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board.
Blum points out that sorghum grain is gluten free and can be made into flour. From pasta to pancakes, its versatility and gluten-free products are becoming more in demand.
The stalks of sorghum have many uses, including biodegradable packaging materials and insulation.
Grain sorghum also can be used in the production of ethanol. That’s already taking place in Kansas. One of the biggest potential markets for it is China, where it is distilled and made into whiskey.
Another an emerging market for sorghum is as fish food. Worldwide, there are more than 200 species of fish grown in aquaculture operations, so it could be a huge market.
Ag researchers also are using it to make building materials like paneling, which could help prevent deforestation. Sorghum also may be used like rice. People cook it for stir fry or as part of some Spanish dishes.
Klint Stewart is a Northeast Nebraska farmer who serves on both the Nebraska and the national sorghum checkoff boards. He is an advocate for sorghum, whether it is raised conventionally with herbicides or organically.
He said there’s opportunity for producers to minimize risk and guarantee profits by planting a specific variety of sorghum and selling it for a specific use.
“Know your end-user before you ever plant a seed,” Blum said. “Ask them, ‘What is it that you want?’ Then you can get that in a contract.”
And as Stewart and Blum stated, the bottom line is they want farmers to be more profitable. Every grain has its uses and there is value to being diversified. With all of grain sorghum’s uses, that field looks to be growing.