With health care costs still expensive, it’s no wonder that Americans spend a great deal of time — and worry — about how best to seek quality and affordable medical care.
For many, it’s private insurance provided by employers. Others may seek government-subsidized coverage through healthcare.gov. Medicare and Medicaid is the solution for some.
But a growing number of Americans are turning to what are known as Health Care Sharing Ministries, which perhaps is why several states are inexplicably trying to limit their growth, or even their existence.
Health Care Sharing Ministries are not health insurance and do not purport to be, according to Evelio Silvera, vice president of communications and government affairs of Christian Care Ministry. “They are a completely different model whereby members share medical bills that align with shared values. They are communities committed to supporting each other — financially, emotionally and spiritually — through their Christian faith. It is a product for some, but certainly not for all.”
Texas is one of the states that attempted to drastically regulate such health care efforts. Fortunately, the proposed legislation was derailed. If it had passed, it would have sought to regulate Health Care Sharing Ministries much like health insurance.
“Since they are not health insurance, operating as authentic Health Care Sharing Ministries under the law would be challenging,” Mr. Silvera recently wrote. “They’d be forced to violate the law or their unique identity. Neither option is fair to ministry members or good for society, which only benefits from the progress that comes from competition.”
But Texas is not alone.
To date, nine other states — but not Nebraska — are also taking up legislation to snuff out the Health Care Sharing Ministry option, which currently serves more than 1.5 million Americans. The language in proposed legislation sounds beneficial to consumers, but it wouldn’t be for those who believe a Health Care Sharing Ministry is the best choice for them.
Choice drives excellence and many government health care programs continue to fail to live up to expectations because they don’t offer choice. As many business experts will attest, “A product for everyone is really a product for no one.”
There are many reasons Americans choose Christian Health Care Sharing over government health care or private insurance — and those reasons are specific to each individual. The bottom line is they have choice, and there’s nothing more American than that.