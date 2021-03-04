Some Republicans confused

Well, one might have predicted it. John Thune’s response to my note attached to his plea for a donation (no contribution was enclosed) to his upcoming campaign was at once disingenuous and self-serving — conveniently avoiding the gist of my complaint. Yes, he and his Republican counterparts sat on their tongues all throughout the summer 2020 riots that were trashing both lives and livelihoods in cities across the country.
Hardly a word of condemnation did we hear as businesses were being torched (over 700 destroyed in neighboring Minneapolis, Minnesota, alone), jobs were being frittered away, and the police were being attacked unmercifully. Month after month the carnage continued and yet certain of our elected GOP officials — obligated to condemn it and do something by virtue of the trust voters placed in them — did and said virtually nothing.
Signalizing what exactly? Tacitly implied approval? A baseborn lack of courage? Ignoble fear in the face of potential media repercussions? Disloyalty to their constituents? Or even worse — a Judas-like betrayal of basic moral principles? Sadly, all of the above! Given the degree of intense suffering that people were being forced to endure at the hands of real insurrectionists, their silence epitomized a failure of duty to country.
Ergo, to my mind Mr. Thune’s recent solicitation for monetary favors is a day late and a dollar short, so to speak. His credibility is kaput. Expecting folks not only to open their wallets but also to support his re-election is a stretch beyond gross indifference.
Not only is it insulting on its face, but also it hints of a “nobody is anybody” attitude toward those to whom an explanation for his quietude is long overdue.
Of course, his malfeasance is shared by senators McConnell of Kentucky, Sasse of Nebraska, Romney of Utah, Murkowski of Alaska, and Collins of Maine — not to exclude the inimitable Liz Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney and disloyal occupant of the third highest position in the House Republican caucus, whose methods and manners (or lack thereof) have become an embarrassment to Wyoming electors.
Unfortunately, neither have any of the aforementioned “public servants” said or done anything of significance regarding the assault on free speech, which, together with the 2nd Amendment, is the bedrock upon which our constitutional republic is based. Consequently, powerful Silicon Valley oligarchs retain license to control what people can say and see — with access demonstrably tied to a sinister political ideology.
Consider, nefarious characters Nicolas Maduro (Venezuelan dictator), Ayatollah Khomeini (former Supreme Leader of Iran), and Louis Farrakhan (head of the Nation of Islam and frequent describer of Jews as “termites”) still maintain their Twitter accounts. No, they’ve not been suspended or shut down as have those of targeted conservatives including former President Trump, who has been subjected to yet another asinine impeachment charade.
Which helps to explain why large numbers of Americans are advocating for the establishment of a third party prefacing the 2022 mid-term elections and thereafter. That they feel disenfranchised or hoodwinked is a natural outgrowth from the obliviousness of Republican leaders who haven’t a clue to a reality they either fail to recognize or deny altogether. Hence, a justifiable leave-taking by heretofore party loyalists is factually inevitable.
Meanwhile, every two or four years the do-nothing politico hangers-on will show up on our doorsteps (or frequent our mailboxes), shake a few hands, and offer sickeningly sweet threadbare phrases and promises in an ostensibly glib performance that invariably assures renewed membership in the establishment swamp ... followed up by a sense of detachment and hasty retreat back to their weak-kneed “lose-with-honor” custom!