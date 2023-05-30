It was in early March that this space was used to express the desire that the American Medical Association and the American Association of Medical Colleges quit meddling in politics and social issues and instead allow their physician members to focus on health care.
We noted that the American Medical Association has been pushing its “Strategic Plan to Embed Racial Justice and Advance Health Equity” in all areas of health care. Followers of the Nebraska Legislature also likely have noticed that health care organization representatives have weighed in on a bill focusing on transgender-related issues.
What’s the reason, we wondered, behind the increasing emphasis on political wokeness among these health care organizations?
Research done by Giancarlo Canaparo, senior legal fellow with the Edwin Meese III Center for Legal and Judicial Studies in Washington, D.C., may have provided part of the answer to that question.
The two found that a growing number of medical schools seem to be looking for social justice activists as part of their admission process.
“What qualities should medical schools look for in future doctors? Probably academic excellence, experience in the medical sector, loyalty to medical ethics, and good interpersonal skills,” Mr. Canaparo recently wrote. “These are all characteristics that future doctors should have, but they’re not what medical schools now emphasize.”
For example:
Harvard Medical School asks applicants to share “an important aspect of their personal background or identity” and suggests that they focus on “significant challenges in access to education, unusual socioeconomic factors and identification with a minority culture, religion, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity.”
Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine gives applicants the option of sharing information about their experience as “part of a minority group (whether because of your sexual orientation, religion, economic status, gender identity or ethnicity).”
At the Duke University School of Medicine, Mr. Canaparo points out that one question about identity politics apparently isn’t enough. Instead, the school asks three, focusing on “health inequities produced by race, gender, education, income, disability, geographic location and sexual orientation.”
Meanwhile, the University of Minnesota’s Medical School doesn’t ask applicants about any prior medical experience. But it does ask them to respond to the university’s statement of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
We find ourselves wondering if an applicant who answered these kinds of questions from a conservative point of view — or even expressed neutrality — would ultimately be admitted.
Call us old-fashioned, or conservative, but we’d rather see medical schools focus on applicants’ interest in medicine, their aptitude and their intelligence rather than their social activism.