The implications and fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic are huge — no one is arguing that point.
In response, Congress and the Trump administration have ramped up government spending while the Federal Reserve has provided sufficient liquidity to keep the economy from collapsing. There’s widespread agreement that such actions have been necessary, albeit with some long-term ramifications.
Where there is more disagreement — and rightfully so — is that some federal lawmakers and activists seem to want to exploit the pandemic and use it as a springboard for a revived “Green New Deal.”
In particular, climate activists are using the pandemic as justification for rolling back regulatory changes the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has been working on for years.
A number of senators, for example, want to roll back recent changes to car and truck mileage standards and allowable mercury emissions from power plants. They also want to waive enforcement of certain mandates for voluntary compliance.
What’s important to remember — as EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler has pointed out — is that that these changes were adopted in response to regulatory overreach by the Obama administration and now offer “an honest accounting method” that balances cost with safety.
That reminder, however, has fallen on some deaf ears.
U.S. Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware, for example, recently said, “While the rest of the country works around the clock to combat and overcome this deadly respiratory pandemic, the Trump EPA has been spearheading a pandemic of pollution.” And Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts said, “You have turned EPA into Every Polluters’ Ally. Shame on you. Your decisions make this pandemic worse.”
In response, Bernard Weinstein, professor of business economics in the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University, argued that this is not the time to be beating up on fossil fuels.
“Climate activists, whether in Congress or environmental organizations, should, if anything, be applauding the efforts of fossil fuel companies to battle the pandemic,” he wrote.
At this time of a national emergency, we shouldn’t forget that the United States has done more than any other country to address climate change. International Energy Agency data show that the United States once again led the world in reducing energy-related carbon-dioxide emissions in 2019.
Attacks on the EPA and its rule making are nothing more than a stalking horse for pushing various climate agendas. In fact, the pandemic and pollution have nothing to do with each other.