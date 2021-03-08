In recent weeks, more Americans have read or heard about hedge funds than they may have ever wanted to, or expected to. But that’s what happens when there is a frenzy in the stock market like the one which at least temporarily boosted shares in Gamestop up 1,500 percent.
It’s probably the case that many Americans aren’t all that familiar with hedge funds. But let’s hope that a growing number understand them better than some of the Democratic Party leaders in Congress.
In the wake of the Gamestop trading frenzy, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren blamed hedge funds for eroding the nation’s financial system by allowing “gambling.” She said, “For years, the same hedge funds, private equity firms and wealthy investors … have treated the stock market like their own personal casino while everyone else pays the price.”
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders chimed in, too. “We have to take a very hard look at the kind of illegal activities and outrageous behavior on the part of the hedge funds and other Wall Street players,” he said.
These statements reveal a lack of understanding about hedge funds and their purpose. Patricia Pan Connor, who is a former investment banker and private equity investor, shared a primer for the two senators and others.
“Hedge funds are investment vehicles comprised of pooled capital from institutional investors and accredited investors. Institutional investors are professional investors who manage large sums of money for pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, government workers, and labor unions. Accredited investors are individuals who have at least one million dollars in net worth or have an annual income of over $200,000 for the last two years ($300,000 jointly with a spouse),” she explained.
Here’s the key: The purpose of these participation requirements isn’t to “favor the rich” by “cordoning off” investment opportunities as U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has argued.
These regulations actually are to protect individual investors by excluding those who are unable to bear potentially large losses from risky investments, Ms. Connor wrote.
Originally introduced following the Great Depression, the laws governing hedge funds — according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, are meant “to ensure that all participating investors are financially sophisticated and able to find for themselves or sustain the risk of loss.”
None of this means that the Gamestop situation doesn’t deserve scrutiny by the SEC. But before liberals in Congress — who often always seem to be looking at ways to strike at the wealthy — take action, they should at least make sure they properly understand what hedge funds are and what they do.