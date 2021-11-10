Differences of opinion likely will continue for some time on the COVID-19 vaccines, the use of masks and other health issues, but there are at least a few things relating to the pandemic for which there should be widespread agreement.
There have been at least three major innovations that have resulted from the pandemic that could save many lives in the future. The work of many scientists deserves credit for their advancements. The three are:
Scientists now have proven they can use what’s known as “messenger RNA” or mRNA to build vaccines. Scientists are now researching whether that technology could lead to mRNA vaccines against other viral diseases, as well as Alzheimer’s and cancer.
While the current COVID-19 vaccines work primarily on one strain of the virus by using one spike protein to generate an antibody response, scientists are looking at using a different protein, known as the nucleocapsid, that would be less prone to mutations. In theory, this could lead to a single injection that would vaccinate against all mutations of COVID-19, as well as related viral respiratory diseases.
Scientists at two U.S. companies have advanced the development of a filter that reduces pathogens — such as viruses or bacteria — in the blood. This filter, about twice the size of a soft drink can, can lower the pathogen level in one’s blood 10,000-fold in four hours. Such a rapid reduction is akin to taking a highly effective drug for a week. With about half of all hospital deaths caused by blood infections, the lifesaving potential of blood filters is enormous.
Those three impressive developments were identified in a recent essay by John Preston, former director of technology licensing for MIT; Tom Hodge, former director of immunogenetics for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; and Steven Winston, former chief scientist for Idaho National Labs.
“Like past global health crises, the mass tragedy of the pandemic has had a silver lining, furthering the science of curing disease,” they wrote.
They also made the valid point in expressing concern about a World Trade Organization proposal to strip patent protection from COVID-19 vaccines.
They wrote, “Coronavirus has spurred dozens of innovations like these. But the risky research and development work that leads to breakthroughs relies on patents and other intellectual property rights. They grant inventors an exclusive period during which to make and sell their products. This allows companies to recoup expenditures and sometimes turn a profit, which ensures continued investment.”
That makes a great deal of sense.
There may never be agreement on certain aspects of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, but the breakthroughs and progress made by scientists shouldn’t be among them.