Trying to find the best solution to solve flooding issues is rarely easy. As anyone who has attended some recent meetings or open houses sponsored by the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District can verify, emotions can run high. It’s stressful.
And it’s little wonder. Floods are not only costly, but they are messy to clean up. Solutions also require help upstream in the watershed. That means some people who live off the land have their livelihoods at stake because of proposed land-use solutions, but towns also have residents whose livelihoods are at stake when flooding does occur.
The Lower Elkhorn NRD is currently studying options and looking for solutions on both the Battle Creek and Maple Creek. It is amazing because both can at times have little to no flow, but under the right conditions, banks can overflow and cause millions of dollars in damages.
Mike Sousek, the NRD’s general manager, testified last year before the Nebraska Legislature’s Natural Resources Committee. He pointed out that Nebraska has 23 NRDs and they are almost dealing with 23 different set of criteria. Just because a lake or reservoir might work best in one area, it doesn’t mean that’s the best flood-control solution in another.
Across the state, the needs change. That’s even true in the Lower Elkhorn NRD’s service area. From west to east or Tilden to Nickerson, the soil changes from partial sand to partial clay. In addition, the amount of water, farming practices and livestock changes considerably and in intensity.
The needs and ideas being considered for Battle and Maple creeks also vary, including such things as a single dam, multiple smaller dams and diversion channels. Most of the solutions would cost tens of millions of dollars, although some — such as dams — could get federal assistance.
We have been encouraged by the questions asked so far by both the board members and the public. These issues are complicated — as evidenced by voluminous studies and testimony given to board members. Thankfully, some of the NRD board members remind their colleagues that they need to consider solutions for everyone — “putting we ahead of me.”
We’ve also been encouraged that many of the board members said they won’t support eminent domain, or the taking of private land by court order for fair market value. While taking land for the “public good” of all citizens is legal, it’s a last resort and should rarely be used.
We recognize there is a diversity of opinions and personalities on the Lower Elkhorn NRD board, but it seems to be working for the public good. They ask hard questions and consider tough topics. Let’s just hope the differences aren’t so extreme that a solution doesn’t get put forth. We would hate to be dealing with these same issues in 10 years or when the next major rain event happens.