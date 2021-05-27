Solar, wind overhaul not dependable

The hand-dug cellar on the Collis and Minnie Penor homestead (in 1907 they went up the Bismarck Trail from Sturgis in a covered wagon) just a couple miles south of Bison, South Dakota, was privation engineered — dirt walls, dirt floor, dirt steps and the roof, too, supported by rough-hewn pieces of plank sawed from volunteer cottonwoods.
Inside along one wall was an excavated bin able to hold three or four bushel of spuds. On the other side were shelves of sorts for jars containing canned garden produce — pickles, tomatoes, beets and corn mostly — along with a few slender bottles declared “off limits” to lads my age. The space in back held a half-dozen vehicle batteries with wiring maneuvered upward to a wood-vaned windcharger perched atop the grass-covered mound.
Only 10 to 12 feet high at most as I recall, that old-time breeze catcher did its job — providing power for a single ceiling light in a small bedroom, in a marginally insulated dining addition, and in the original soddy still standing to this day. Of course, timely winds were key. If the batteries lost charge and the lights dimmed, kerosene lamps would be ushered into use.
No, that cellar was never my favorite errand destination despite grandma’s insistence or promised reward. Spiders were known to inhabit the premises — along with an occasional bullsnake, blue racer, or other variety. Prairie rattlers were around, too, but they had a built-in warning signal. Candle-or lamp-light accompaniment was highly recommended, even in daytime.
But, there was no denying the fact that a wind charger could be a viable power provider. Neither was there any question about the need to have back-up resources readily available. While sunshine through windowpanes was also much appreciated, especially in south facing lean-to greenhouses for plants given an early start, the concept of solar power remained largely moot.
Hence, two analogous energy sources (similar in function but unique in origin) were still in the womb in the 1940s, so to speak, awaiting birth by Edison clones eager to invent, expand and grow technologies that held the potential of offsetting a dependence on coal, fuel oil, and natural gas. Yes, we can all agree on the desirability of a clean, economical environment.
Ergo, that development — in and of itself — is a good thing. Not surprisingly, however, the pendulum has swung too far — to the point of pinheaded politics posing piteous predicaments for people, as in Texas in February 2021. Continuous days of overcast skies, freezing temperatures and heavy snow rendered solar panels and wind turbines worthless. Pipes burst! Buildings flooded! Folks froze to death! And, utility costs skyrocketed.
Which proves the absurdity of the “climate change — green new deal” lunacy currently enjoying favor among a political class ignorant of the difference between consensus and science. Anybody having lived it (geologists included) with a lick of common sense knows that a changing climate is a naturally occurring phenomenon on planet earth — always has been and always will be. “Green” energy sans fossil fuels is pure folly.
Agreed, it is long past time to overhaul USA infrastructure in an economically sensible manner (and quit financing China’s and other “developing” nations’ more ultramodern facilities), but Mr. Biden’s oblivious declaration that we need to raise all roads and highways three feet is both witless and amusing. Might it also require raising the overpasses an equal distance as well? Just asking!
Anyway, the thought that the charming old windcharger of my youth could be third cousin to 34 recently installed unsightly turbines on Highway 212 between Newell and Faith is haunting.
Not only do they clutter up the landscape, but they take a toll on birds as well. Simply put, they’re aesthetically and artistically grotesque — corrupting an otherwise pleasing prairie panorama.