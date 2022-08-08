One can’t help but laugh about all the buzz created online after a media hiring company incorrectly reported that the City of Norfolk was paying Josh Moenning a salary of $88,000 to serve as mayor.
And while that figure doesn’t come close to the $351,000 salary paid to London Breed, mayor of San Francisco, or the $277,000 paid to Eric Garcetti, who serves as mayor of Los Angeles, getting paid $88,000 for a part-time job in Norfolk would be pretty sweet compensation.
If it were true.
The reality is that Norfolk’s mayor is paid $9,000 a year, while the city council president rakes in a whopping $5,400 and council members receive $5,100 (there are modest increases to those pay levels currently under consideration). No fringe benefits come their way, either.
Yet in some social media circles, the inaccurate report of an $88,000 salary was quickly accepted as the gospel truth. It turns out that the high figure is reportedly the salary for the mayor of Norfolk, Virginia, which is a much larger city.
How some people can be so gullible to believe whatever they read online — and then be so quick to criticize — is bothersome and fascinating all rolled into one.
If, for example, the mayor actually was making close to a six-figure salary, wouldn’t there be a flood of individuals running for that office each election? Wouldn’t there be no reason for Mr. Moenning to have to explain — as he recently did — why he wasn’t interested in serving in the Nebraska Legislature?
It makes one wonder whether some Norfolk and area residents would be just as likely to believe other equally far-fetched reports. Like that each Madison County commissioner receives a new, top-of-the-line pickup every three months. Or that all city and county employees receive free memberships to the country club of their choosing. Or that school board members receive free meals delivered to them each day by school personnel.
(Just in case there’s someone out there who read the previous paragraph without understanding the context, let’s reiterate: None of that is true.)
We suppose it’s a reflection of the love-hate relationship that exists today regarding social media. On one hand, it’s a valuable tool that can provide a wealth of information in a timely manner that is easily accessible. On the other, it’s a cesspool of false information and rumors that, unfortunately, is accepted as truth by far too many individuals.
The hubbub regarding the alleged $88,000 salary paid to the mayor of Norfolk was a relatively innocuous example. There have been far worse falsities spread. Let’s hope, though, that it provides a lesson to be learned.