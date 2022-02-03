It seems as though many communities and regions are trying to provide enhanced recreational opportunities, restaurants and bars, and shopping experiences in an effort to attract young people.
That includes Norfolk, which has been undergoing several positive changes in recent years. Some of the biggest are yet to come — including the continued transformation of downtown Norfolk this spring with the upgrading of Johnson Park and the North Fork of the Elkhorn River.
And what’s not to love about downtowns? They have made a comeback in big cities and many towns, offering a variety of dining experiences, easy-to-attend entertainment and places for young people to gather and relax.
The restoration of Johnson Park will include the establishment of an amphitheater with a permanent stage and grass seating for about 400 people. The amphitheater will provide an outdoor venue for live performance arts, concerts, plays, ceremonies and other events.
Many young people — and a growing number of older adults — like to be able to stroll at a leisurely pace rather than drive to their destination. Norfolk checks the boxes with its downtown and soon-to-be riverfront development.
In addition, more downtown living has become more widely available, with even more housing options expected after the riverfront is completed. Plus, downtown Norfolk will be in a position to offer art sculptures, water recreational offerings and multiple-use exercise trails and paths.
And here is some of the best news about this public and private partnership — it won’t result in any new taxes.
“I’d note that we haven’t had to raise taxes or go to a bond to fund this project,” said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning. “Even so, total project funding is almost all committed. Before going to a private fundraising campaign last fall, almost 80% of the total project costs were committed through a combination of partnerships (Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District, Sanitary District), State of Nebraska grants, city keno funds that are typically designated for parks projects, Highway Allocation funds (gas tax revenue from the state for roads projects) and private foundation donations. Local fundraising has gone very well, and we are very close to raising all that is needed.”
Wendy Boyer, executive director of the Peter Kiewit Foundation, said the foundation was pleased to donate $500,000 to the Johnson Park project recently. She noted that Norfolk has “aimed at revitalizing the downtown and building a community that is conducive to recruiting and retaining workforce.”
“We have been impressed with the level of collaboration among various leaders and organizations to help this vision become a reality,” Boyer said.
We couldn’t agree more and can hardly wait for the project to get started this spring.