All around us, it seems, are conversations and questions about elections.
How many candidates for U.S. president in 2024 will there be? Who might win the Republican and Democratic Party nominations? Are the controversial 2020 elections behind us? In the Nebraska Legislature, will state senators be able to agree on voter ID methods so that they can be implemented in time for elections next year?
All of which makes it a perfect time for Northeast Nebraskans to make a trip to Howells yet this month to take in the “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America” exhibit there.
On display since mid-April at the Howells Historical Society Annex building in the heart of the community’s business district, the Smithsonian Institution traveling exhibit will remain there until Friday, May 26, before it departs for a monthlong stay in Kearney. The exhibit is also sponsored by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and the Nebraska Trucking Association.
For anyone with at least a passing interest in elections — and, really, Northeast Nebraskans should have a higher level of interest than that — the display in Howells is well worth everyone’s time.
The exhibit examines the nearly 250-year-old American experiment of government “of, by and for the people” and how each generation since continues to question how to form “a more perfect union.” The exhibit explores the action, reaction, and vision that democracy demands as Americans continue to question how to shape the country. From the revolution and suffrage, to civil rights and casting ballots, everyone in every community is part of this ever-evolving story of democracy in America.
Exhibition sections explore the origins of American democracy, the struggles to obtain and keep the vote, the machinery of democracy, the right to petition and protest beyond the ballot and the rights and responsibilities of citizens.
The exhibit is well done, interactive and informative.
A few might argue that some of the wording might overly reflect certain political viewpoints, but overall it’s balanced.
A bonus for those visiting the exhibit is the campaign signage and memorabilia that the Howells Historical Society has gathered. On display, for example, is a campaign sign for the late Stan Schellpeper, who represented Stanton County in the Legislature; former state Sen. Curt Bromm of David City and a brochure regarding former U.S. Rep. Doug Bereuter.
It’s all housed in the society’s relatively new annex, which is a beautifully restored building constructed in the early 1900s.
The exhibit is on display — with no admission charge (donations accepted) — Tuesday through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. What better way to get informed and prepared for the 2024 elections?