Economic development for rural communities has evolved over the years as much as downtowns have.
Decades ago, little thought was given to trying to attract businesses or industries. A lot of the economic development just happened. People saw the need for hardware or grocery stores and went into business for themselves.
Major employers, such as meat packing plants or manufacturers, often chose towns and cities where there was plentiful labor and access to railroads.
Gradually, the world of economic development has changed, but not all cities and towns have changed with it. Fortunately, many towns and cities in Northeast and North Central Nebraska now recognize that attracting new employers or businesses to fill needs doesn’t just happen, but requires some effort.
Here’s a salute to Atkinson, which recently appointed Amanda Sindelar as its new economic development director. She joins a list of dedicated and talented men and women working in similar positions throughout this corner of the state. Northeast and North central Nebraska is fortunate to have them.
In Atkinson, like many rural towns, the economic development director serves under the direction of the mayor and city council. Duties include focusing on business recruitment, retention, expansion and creation of jobs while also working to preserve the quality of life.
Sindelar, a West Holt Public Schools graduate, moved back to Holt County in 2009 and resides in Atkinson. She also will work closely with the Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce.
“I believe that fresh perspectives and trying new techniques help businesses evolve and grow. Like the City of Atkinson, my goal is to focus on the strengths of our community as well as help grow my hometown for future generations,” she said.
Sindelar takes over for the 11-year-veteran Lou Ann Tooker who will resign in November. The list of accomplishments has been impressive during her years at the helm.
Tooker aided in the development of the Atkinson Residential Improvement program that helps residents repave sidewalks and demolish old buildings. She also assisted businesses with startup or expansions through the LB840 program, which is a way for cities and villages to collect and appropriate local tax dollars — if approved by local voters — for economic development purposes.
Tooker aided income-eligible applicants with the City of Atkinson’s down payment assistance and housing rehabilitation programs. She also helped to organize Atkinson Quilt Walk, Bargain Byways, Citywide Garage Sales and many other Atkinson Chamber of Commerce events.
Here’s wishing Sindelar much success. Already she faces a challenge. R.F. Goeke Variety announced that it will be closing its doors at the end of the year. The City of Atkinson has agreed to purchase the building, with plans to convert it into a thrift shop. Plans are to use the model that a lot of communities have, with proceeds used to benefit nonprofits.
It is that type of resiliency that makes us confident that Atkinson is in good hands to continue to grow and thrive.