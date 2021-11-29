Ryan Coyne says don’t be fooled by all the television advertising. The owner of a small business in the Washington, D.C., area makes the point that more than a few commercials aren’t just designed to sell cars, phones or food — they’re also promoting a liberal social agenda.

“American corporations are increasingly operating under the false impression that to survive in the marketplace, they must kowtow to the woke mob. Market researchers and PR executives, most of whom are ensconced in major city hubs and progressive strongholds, encourage this behavior, reflecting their own biases,” Mr. Coyne recently wrote.

The result? A significant increase in the emphasis things like environmental, social and governance investing, as well as corporate support for controversial social causes.

But here’s the rub: That is not what most American consumers want.

Here are some examples of how such strategies have backfired:

 A Morning Consult poll found Nike’s Colin Kaepernick ad campaign in 2018 lost the shoe company favor with every key demographic, including Democrats, millennials and Black Americans. The brand’s overall favorability dropped a total of 34 points among consumers.

 Gillette’s controversial toxic masculinity ad in 2019 debuted on YouTube with a four-to-one-dislike-to-like ratio.

 And ratings for this year’s baseball All-Star Game, after it was moved to Denver from Atlanta because of Georgia’s passage of a voting rights law, were the second lowest in history.

Numbers don’t lie. These examples indicate that many American consumers oppose the vision of liberal America being promoted by these corporations.

Mr. Coyne has a different version. He says his online wine business unapologetically believes in free markets, free people, free speech and limited government.

It’s interesting to note that his company recently launched a wine brand with a patriotic video featuring former president Ronald Regan extolling the virtues that made America great. The video has totaled more than 15 million views since being launched and has made Mr. Coyne’s wine brand a big success.

“Conservatives are, frankly, fed up with a deck increasingly stacked against them, with the mainstream national media, Big Tech, Hollywood, large universities, sports leagues, the federal government, and even large corporations overwhelmingly supporting the left’s agenda,” Mr. Coyne wrote.

Far-left woke ideology actually is supported by only a small fraction of the country. And it’s not doing corporations any favors. It’s not increasing profits and, in many cases, has driven cohorts of conservative-leaning consumers away.

It is time for corporate America to wake up from its liberal foolishness.

