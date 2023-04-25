Northeast and North Central Nebraskans — like their fellow Americans across the nation — frequently read or hear about massive layoffs at major corporations, especially in the technology industry.
The announcements come frequently enough that one might think that is all that is happening in the U.S. economy these days. Yet the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that 517,000 jobs were created in January.
So, what’s happening? The reality is that longstanding assumptions about what drives and sustains the American economy are being challenged.
Brian Slipka, CEO of an equity firm based in Minneapolis, thinks it’s pretty obvious what’s taking place: “We are increasingly seeing a shift from big corporations to smaller, regional businesses that constitute the heartbeat of America, and from the president on down, people recognize the importance of small business to the economy.”
Small businesses are indeed the engine of the U.S. economy. According to the Small Business Administration, small businesses account for 45 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product and employ 48 percent of American workers.
Even so, small businesses are often overlooked and seldom recognized for their economic effect and long-term promise. But in the months and years ahead, American small businesses are probably in the best position to help the nation weather any economic storms that may arise.
But why? While many people recognize the importance of small businesses to our economy, few have endeavored to discern what makes small businesses distinctively able to carry this responsibility.
As Theodore Roosevelt said, American small businesses are “in the arena” — the local transportation company, the regional machine shop, the niche distributor and the specialty manufacturer.
“They are the ones that keep moving, keep showing up and keep outperforming expectations so that our economy, by extension, continues to defy expectations,” Mr. Slipka recently wrote. “Small businesses are nimble and agile and can flex and stretch where large bureaucratic corporations cannot.”
What’s important to note is that the most dynamic small businesses are based on old-fashioned and timeless attributes, including a strong work ethic, long-term relationships and selflessness.
One needs only attend a local chamber of commerce event or a regional trade conference to understand the “we’re all in this together” attitude that characterizes small-business owners and their team members.
By its very nature, this will give small businesses a competitive advantage, so job growth will be in the small businesses, and it will claim a greater and more significant part of the American workforce.