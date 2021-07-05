On Oct. 6, 1971, city leaders gathered to witness the birth of Skyview Lake as a long pipe discharged water at the rate of 1,300 gallons per minute. Now, with Skyview Lake nearly a half-century old, we wonder if city officials had any inkling then of the impact the lake would have on the Norfolk area.
Every day, you’re apt to find walkers, cyclists and joggers making their way around the lake. Disc golfers compete on an 18-hole course that traverses the outskirts of the lake. Boaters and anglers fish the waters for a prized catch. New playground equipment and a zip line beckon families and children. On the western side of the lake sits the new Nursery of Hope musical playground. In the winter, the lake attracts sledders and ice anglers.
The lake — initially called Sky-View Lake, according to a Daily News story at the time — was created from a flood control project on the Corporation Gulch. The project began with the construction of a 1,200-foot-long dam. Despite initial misgivings by some on the name of the new lake — including the Daily News, which pushed to call it Lake Norfolk — Skyview turned out to be a perfect description, considering that thousands of Northeast Nebraskans gazed skyward this past Saturday night for the annual fireworks show.
With COVID-19 social distancing guidelines in place last summer, the fireworks show was moved to Northeast Community College. While the drive-in show offered a welcomed diversion from the pandemic, it wasn’t quite the same as the fireworks at the lake.
“As good of a show as that was, we can’t do in a new location or a different location what we can do at Skyview Lake because of the pyrotechnics that we put on the water, on the shore and in the sky,” said Don Wisnieski, the longtime organizer of the fireworks celebration.
This year marked Boomfest’s inaugural two-day event, with the celebration kicking off with the Wingfest Grill Competition, the Norfolk Area Rod & Custom Show N Shine, a disc golf tournament and a concert. On Saturday, the fireworks show was preceded by events at the lake.
“We’re just trying different things,” Wisnieski said of Boomfest at the lake. “We take it upon ourselves to raise the bar every year.”
The same could be said for Skyview Lake, which continues to raise the bar far past the ice skating and fishing envisioned a half-century ago.