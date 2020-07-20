It’s hard to believe, but it’s been nearly four years since San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick opted to kneel during the national anthem prior to an NFL preseason football game.
The squabbling between those with opposing viewpoints that has persisted since makes one wonder if anybody ever really listens anymore.
For those of you unfamiliar with today’s editorial topic, here’s how we got here:
In 2016, Kaepernick’s action of sitting on the bench during the anthem went unnoticed for weeks before he was questioned by the media.
At the urging of former NFL player and ex-Green Beret Nate Boyer, Kaepernick and teammate Eric Reid choose to kneel (rather than sit) during the anthem prior to the 49ers’ final preseason game that season in order to call attention to the issues of racial inequality and police brutality.
Mission accomplished … and then some with both sides of the issue digging in deep.
Then-President Barack Obama defended Kaepernick, saying it was his constitutional right. Future President Donald Trump took a different view saying, “You have to stand proudly for the national anthem or you shouldn’t be playing, you shouldn’t be there, maybe you shouldn’t be in the country.”
Kaepernick left the 49ers at the end of the 2016 season and has not played in the NFL since. In 2019, Kaepernick settled a collusion lawsuit against the NFL.
Later this week, Major League Baseball leads a return to action of America’s major sports on July 23 ... and yes, more kneeling will lead to more arguing.
It’s always best not to complain about a problem unless you can offer a solution. So, here’s an unsolicited solution to the anthem dilemma: All team members should be present on the field for the national anthem. Players choosing to take a knee during the anthem should be required to put their hand over their heart … or they do not play.
Yes, it’s that simple.
For those whose blood boils at the sight of players kneeling during the national anthem, a hand over a heart would serve as the acknowledgment to the American flag and the freedom so many have fought for and continue to fight for.
For those who believe Kaepernick — and all who kneel during the anthem — truly are fighting the good fight, a hand over a heart isn’t much to ask.
As the bickering continues to pick away at the scars of racial-relations wounds in America, now is the time for some much-needed healing.
A hand over a heart would be welcome medication.