Similar to when city auditorium closed, community stepping forward

The Norfolk City Auditorium, which was built in the 1930s, hosted sporting events, ceremonies, political rallies, concerts and even funerals. For years, the building also housed the city’s administration offices until being sold in 2015 to the Norfolk YMCA to be used as a gymnastics center.

That forced community groups to find alternate locations around Norfolk.

Now with the sale of the DeVent Center to possibly make way for a casino and horse racing track — in addition to the sale of the Sunset Plaza Mall to new owners — Norfolk organizations again must look elsewhere for banquet and event locations.

And the community again is stepping forward to make that happen.

The Norfolk area has party venues in different parts of town — including The Loft, Divots, Knights of Columbus Reception Hall, Norfolk Country Club, The Stables and one of the newest, the Midtown Event Center.

With the Norfolk Rescue Mission’s annual book sale last month, organizers had to find an alternate site considering the timing of the mall’s change of ownership and management.

“They said, ‘We’d love to have you back, but until we know what happens with the transition, we can’t sign the deal with

you,’ ” said the Rev. Will Perrigan, director of the rescue mission.

The search by mission staff led to The Stables, at 1909 Vicki Lane, which hosts business meetings, baby showers, wedding receptions and now book sales.

“They’ve been really good to us — what they’re making available for us,” Perrigan said.

The new venue offered 1,000 square feet more space for the rescue mission to use.

Speaking of large spaces, the DeVent Center west of Norfolk has been the site of numerous concerts, banquets and events over many years, helping fill the aforementioned void left by the closing of the city auditorium.

Now the new Midtown Event Center along Riverside Boulevard is among those venues helping to fill a new void.

The venue is big enough not only to have a wedding ceremony, but the venue also provides space for wedding receptions and other community events.

“There’s always a need for a bigger venue. We just want to do our own thing, we show people what we have to offer and we don’t want to compete against anyone,” said Scott Stevens, owner of the Midtown Event Center. “I just want to bring people to the city of Norfolk.”

And that’s exactly what such spaces are doing, enhancing the community even more.

