Showing appreciation for local news

No, it’s not my habit to put much stock in coincidence (odd circumstances absent visible connection), given my opinion that nothing ever occurs in a vacuum. There is always a reason — hidden, perhaps — but there nonetheless. Knowing why may be beyond one’s pay grade, so to speak, but my experience is that bizarre situations can weigh on the mind. Still, our ability to think rationally should govern our (emotional) responses (per Aristotle).
Still, isn’t it interesting that my daily pondering should be affected by two unrelated events tracing to a particular state that rarely enters my thoughts these days? That the gentleman from Chicago, Illinois, joining our foursome at Red Rocks in Rapid City didn’t understand that visitors to South Dakota from liberal locales best leave their politics at home was a bit of a stunner. Yes, his narcissistic attitude was certainly off-putting, so to speak.
More welcome by any measure was fitting information shared by Peoria, Illinois, resident Linda Leifeld (a recent Nebraska visitor) who was greatly impressed with the Norfolk Daily News. The coverage is “top-notch,” she commented, referencing “local school board meetings, police reports, community events, announcements of engagements and celebrations of weddings and anniversaries, as well as local sporting events, and so forth.”
“It almost made my cry for the good ol’ days of the Peoria Journal Star,” she wrote in her letter, adding that “the opinion page definitely had my attention with its well-balanced coverage from the right, left and middle as well as the editor’s commentary.”
To my mind, her closing message to readers was particularly apropos, to wit: “Please appreciate and support your local paper, you don’t know what you have until you don’t have it any more.”
Which is first cousin to Uncle Johnny’s missive directly to me in my high school graduation line a long time ago. “Don’t ever forget, Shorty (my nickname back then),” he said, “most people really don’t appreciate what they have until they lose it. Remember where you came from.”
OK, maybe not indicative of Aristotleian logic per se, but it certainly grabbed my attention. Amazing, isn’t it, that his 1920s education ended in the eighth grade?
But, common sense never goes out of style regardless of the provider. Linda Leifeld’s regret that the majority of the Peoria Journal Star’s news “is copied from AP or USA Today” is representative of other papers from across the country, which explains why they’ve lost touch with subscribers. There’s no better example than the Rapid City Journal, which (not unlike the Sioux Falls Argus Leader) many now view as a liberal rag, more or less.
There was a time in years past when one could grab a cup of coffee or iced tea, pick up the morning paper, sit down on the front step and spend an hour or more reading about what was happening in the community. Now it’s three minutes or less, and “daily” no longer exists. Rumor has it that the Rapid City Journal is going from five days to three with delivery by the post office (most likely a day or two late), not from the typical boy or girl carrier.
Not long ago, while in Mitchell, South Dakota, for a golf tournament, I picked up a recent issue of the Argus Leader (of Sioux Falls, South Dakota) at the hotel and was not at all surprised to find seven separate stories critical of Donald Trump. Think of that! Seven, in one issue! Sure, The Associated Press and wire services were most likely the source, but it definitely reflected a (political?) slant that is contrary historically to the voting preferences of most South Dakotans.
Which is a trifle curious, after all. Taking fraudulent, duplicitous cues from the corrupt national mainstream media does not a sensible editor (or publisher) make. Truly, there’s little to be gained by insulting the intelligence of readers whose private viewpoints deserve respect — especially given a significant degree of dependence on subscriber patronage in the long run. Are well-founded consequences (subscription cancellations) likely to ensue? Yup!