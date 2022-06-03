The Nebraska Legislature sent out the call across the state: Millions of dollars are going to be available for construction projects.
The response was great. Whether it was plans for museums, sports complexes or other projects linked to arts, recreation and the humanities, supporters of numerous “shovel-ready” possibilities were submitted for consideration.
The whole point was to be able to move ahead as rapidly as possible. So, the irony is great given that state officials are now telling organizers of those ready-to-build projects to be patient.
The effort began in 2021 when state senators approved $15 million in state funds with the passage of Legislative Bill 566 — the Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act. That was more recently followed by the decision to set aside $100 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for nonprofit groups whose projects were ready to proceed but had been delayed by the pandemic.
That’s a lot of money. No wonder the interest has been great.
But when millions of dollars are available — especially given that federal government spending regulations are involved — it’s not surprising that timelines can be pushed back.
Part of the problem is that the Nebraska Department of Economic Development — which oversees distributing the funds — has had to hire staff and adopt rules for awarding the grants and preparing to monitor compliance. The department also is responsible for administering workforce housing programs and industrial recruitment.
Once the policies and procedures are in place, then comes the actual process of reviewing applications and making funding decisions. It all takes time.
Meanwhile, organizers of projects anxiously wait, including City of Norfolk officials who hope that funding is awarded to help with the riverfront development project here.
Even though $115 million is available, it’s important to note that more than $300 million worth of construction projects will be vying for the funds. Not everyone is going to be among the happy recipients, and that only adds to the anxiety associated with waiting for decisions to be made.
No matter the ultimate timeline, though, the cumulative effect of the various construction projects will be huge. Whether that’s an expansion of the Joslyn Art Museum or the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, the construction of a wellness center in Seward or a multi-sport complex near Elkhorn, Nebraskans will benefit from the construction boom.
Given that, perhaps a little waiting — although nerve-wracking to be sure — is understandable.