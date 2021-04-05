Shameless way the Dems name bills

Whoever is in charge of naming the Democratic bills in the House of Representatives must have a twisted sense of humor. Let’s take a few examples. The so-called Equality Act is an Inequality Act. If the bill is passed, parents of minors who do not allow them to undergo medical transgender procedures could have their children removed from the home. Additionally, it would allow biological males who have undergone medical transgender procedures to compete in women’s sports. There is nothing sporting or fair about that.

The Equality Act would certainly not make girls sports more equal.

HR1, the “For the People Act,” would be more aptly labeled “For the Democratic Party in Power Act.” It passed in the House of Representatives. If passed by the Senate and signed into law, it would dramatically change the structure and process of voting nationwide. Currently, state legislatures have the constitutional right to make laws regarding voting regulations within states.

If passed, this bill would pull voter registration and voting process power away from the states and give it to the federal government. Included are same-day registration, no-fault absentee ballots, with absentees to be counted if received up to 10 days after Election Day, automatic registration of individuals from state and federal databases, an exception to state voter ID laws in some cases and the restoration of voting rights to felons. The icing on the cake is that it calls for all court cases that would be filed against the law (which would be many) to be limited to the District Court for the District of Columbia, an overwhelmingly Democratic area. It would also require all plaintiffs to be joined together into one suit.

Let’s move from bills in process to the process of administering the House of Representatives itself. House Democrats are now opening an investigation into the victory of Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a Republican who won Iowa’s second Congressional District by six votes. Since Miller-Meeks was sworn in, she has been performing her duties to represent her district. The party that claims there were no problems with the presidential election wants to carve out a congressional race to overturn.

In the meantime, the Biden administration has finally acknowledged that there is a problem at our southern border. “It’s a huge problem,” Vice President Kamala Harris told “CBS This Morning.”

“Are we looking at overcrowding at the border, particularly these kids? Yes. Should these kids be in the custody of HHS, the Health and Human Services, instead of the Border Patrol? Yes. Should we be processing these cases faster? Yes.”

She blamed Trump. “There was a system in place —- previously, before the last administration — to allow us to process these kids in their country of origin,” Harris said. “That was dismantled, we have to reconstruct it. It’s not going to happen overnight.”

However, the surge came under the Biden administration, after border officials backed off Trump’s stance of a hard border. Many of the migrants note that they believe Biden will allow them in, hence the surge in numbers.

So, the question becomes, what should the noble opposition (Republicans, in this case) do, when confronted with such shameless posturing? Maybe my favorite sport of tennis can provide a bit of insight. When playing club double tennis, each side gets to call or referee the lines on their sides of the court. The understanding is that both sides will call the shots to the best of their ability, fairly. Every so often, not very frequently, you run across an opponent who makes bad calls. Most of the time, they’re accidental. But occasionally, they’re deliberate. In either case, you still have to play the match.

Republicans still have to figure out how to gain a majority of the votes while dealing with a shameless competitor. The challenge is that many voters believe the titles and talking points and have drowned out the Republicans’ cries for accurate policy debate. This means that we have to up our game — not play their game — not by being shameless, but by calling out the shamelessness of the Democrats and then devising a better solution, one that most voters will support. Simply raising our voices against something might drive ratings in media, but it will not inspire people to help nor will it inspire them to vote.

Tags

In other news

Agrees with writer — Twila Reeker

PIERCE — The letter writer in the Daily News on March 24 beat me to it. I feel the same way you do. There needs to be at least two registers open for those who don’t care to use the scan and go when checking out.

Shameless way the Dems name bills

Shameless way the Dems name bills

Whoever is in charge of naming the Democratic bills in the House of Representatives must have a twisted sense of humor. Let’s take a few examples. The so-called Equality Act is an Inequality Act. If the bill is passed, parents of minors who do not allow them to undergo medical transgender pr…

Building for tomorrow — Dale Dueland

“Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts. Broad, wholesome, charitable views of men and things cannot be acquired by vegetating in one little corner of the earth all one’s lifetime.” — Mark Twain

Democratic hypocrisy on display with proposed voting changes

Democratic hypocrisy on display with proposed voting changes

Moves by Republican legislators to reform state election laws are drawing incendiary accusations from Democrats. Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams denounced them as “Jim Crow in a suit and tie.” Vice President Kamala Harris declared, “It’s all voter suppression by any othe…

Alcohol, pot not apples to apples

Alcohol, pot not apples to apples

Tom Wolf, lame-duck governor of Pennsylvania, announced on Twitter that he wanted the commonwealth to legalize pot. His comment was hailed as timely, necessary and courageous by many of his lame-duck followers on social media.

Letter to newspapers — Douglas Peterson

LINCOLN — I am writing as a point of needed clarification. Over the preceding months, there have been repeated stories and letters to editors with incorrect understanding. Nebraska did not join the Texas election lawsuit last December.

For the left, bigotry is a tool

For the left, bigotry is a tool

Last week, a White man shot to death eight people in Atlanta-area spas, six of them Asian American. According to Atlanta police, the man said he was targeting brothels and blamed the women for his alleged sex addiction.