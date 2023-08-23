The highest-profile impeachment trial of a statewide official since that of Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich in 2009 will kick off Sept. 5. That’s when the Texas Senate will try Attorney General Ken Paxton, whom the state House voted 121-23 to impeach in May.
More than 70% of GOP representatives voted to impeach their fellow Republican.
Many of the impeachment charges involve Paxton’s relationship with real-estate operator Nate Paul. He gave Paxton’s mistress a job after she was fired by her boss, a colleague of Paxton’s wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, and allegedly renovated Paxton’s Austin home at no cost. In return, Paxton’s office allegedly gave Paul “favorable legal assistance” to help keep the developer’s company afloat.
Paxton and Paul deny all wrongdoing.
The impeachment itself is void, his attorneys argue, because of a statute that bars impeachment for conduct occurring “before the officer’s most recent election, and those allegations were public before voters cast their ballots.” Most of the acts for which the House impeached Paxton occurred before his 2022 re-election. His people contend they were well known.
But the Texas Supreme Court has held in three cases, including Matter of Carillo (1976), that this so-called forgiveness doctrine doesn’t apply when a “proceeding for removal is authorized by the [Texas] Constitution.”
Paxton’s forgiveness-doctrine defense is factually wrong as well. While some of this sprawling scandal was public before the election, lots of new allegations have turned up since then. In June a federal grand jury indicted Paul on eight counts of making false statements to banks — the shenanigans for which Paxton allegedly provided “favorable legal assistance” to erase Paul’s financial problems.
Moreover, one of the House’s most explosive allegations was unknown prior to the 2022 election. Allegedly, Paxton violated the laws governing prosecutor appointments in 2020 by hiring a junior lawyer with no prosecutorial experience, who then issued 39 grand-jury subpoenas to Paul’s creditors and critics, including law enforcement and prosecutors investigating the developer. Then Paxton allegedly lied about it.
When asked in a 2021 Senate committee hearing about the appointment, Paxton’s deputy said the local district attorney in Paul’s case asked for help in investigating the developer’s claims that he was victimized by “doctored” search warrants. But the then-district attorney and one of her top aides say they didn’t believe there was an issue with the subpoenas and Paxton hired the lawyer on his own.
We’ve also learned more about the Paxton-Paul relationship. On Wednesday the House alleged that Paul set up an Uber account under an alias that Paxton then used to visit the apartment complex where his mistress lived. In a June briefing, Tony Buzbee, Paxton’s lead attorney, tried proving Paxton paid for his home renovations.
But he wired $121,617 to an entity named Cupertino Builders the day after whistleblowers in his office met with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which by then had told the Attorney General Office’s human-resources department about it. This payment was also made months after the work was done.