While salaries are of a personal nature, those who work for the government are subject to having their salaries discussed in a public setting. It is the taxpayers’ funds that are being spent, and people have a right to know how the taxes they pay are being spent.
Madison County’s elected officials, who have been toward the bottom of pay with similar-sized counties, will be getting raises over the next four years that should put them toward the top and middle with similar-sized counties. Looking at recent figures, most of the county’s elected officials earned less than a 2% annual increase over the past four years, which benefited the county but put it toward the bottom of pay of similar-sized counties in most elected offices.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners recently voted to increase wages of elected officials between 8.3% and 19.4% over the next four years. The exact amount of the increase depends largely on the office and its comparison with other counties.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said he and Anne Pruss, county clerk, reached out to elected officials and got some figures from the Nebraska Association of County Officials, to compare salaries.
“We wanted to push it a little and put ourselves up on the top end and hopefully at the end of four years, we don’t fall toward where we are toward the bottom,” Uhlir said.
Fair enough, but fellow commissioner Ron Schmidt also made a good point. With Madison County’s increase, the other comparable counties have to increase to stay in line with Madison County, and wages become “self perpetuating.”
“This is Madison County,” Schmidt said. “We should not be worried about what Adams County or any other county is doing with their employees. We need to take and do what’s right for Madison County.”
So what should have commissioners done?
In this case, we think they made the right decision. The county has good elected officials and should reward them. In addition, Madison County, like other employers, is having difficulty finding employees to work under the elected officials. In some cases, new hires are making almost as much as employees who have worked at the county for a few years.
Increasing the salaries at the top offers a chance for the workers under them with more experience to also get pay increases. Nobody likes paying more in taxes, but the county currently is in a situation where it takes more money to attract and retain good workers. Hopefully, inflation will get back to normal and salaries will again stabilize.
Once everything gets stabilized, however, it is time to stop make comparing salaries the deciding factor.