Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk hosted more than 600 guests last month at the fifth annual Project Homeless Connect Norfolk event. Volunteers reported that individuals representing more than 200 households from Madison, Wayne, Pierce and Antelope counties attended the event and received free resources from at least 40 vendors who were lined up table-to-table in the auditorium of the church.
The annual event provides individuals with essential services, including dental, medical, haircuts and behavioral health care at no cost.
Organizations such as Alcoholics Anonymous, Women’s Empowering Lifeline, United Healthcare and Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership, among others, set up booths with information.
The importance of these events probably can never be overstated.
By now, many people probably have heard the stories of people who at one time battled homelessness, and not having the skills needed to help themselves but not sure how to ask for help.
Equally important, these events show kindness. As anyone who has ever assisted the homeless or those down on their luck knows, the act of kindness can spark hope.
Many times, a few words of encouragement and some self-confidence provide the assets for people to make positive changes in their lives. Even something as simple as a haircut is important because all too often, people’s appearances and status can turn possible employers away.
Once the homeless entered this event, they were paired with a trained volunteer to walk through the rows with them to see what services could be of most assistance. Students from schools volunteered as well, exposing them firsthand to real-world issues and offering an example of how helping others benefits the whole community.
For others, serving is part of a higher calling.
The Rev. Will Perrigan of the Norfolk Rescue Mission described the event as “dynamic.” His tables had several attention-grabbers to attract passers-by, such as a “dinosaur knock-out game” and a spin-to-win wheel with prizes such as toiletry kits, Bibles and cookbooks.
Guests also had the opportunity to fill out an assistance form inviting them to attend a chapel service at the mission and then shop for whatever they needed afterward.
There are some things we have little or no control over that could make us all homeless. We should treat others as we hope to be treated.
Finally, positive connections help promote positive actions. Like a splash that ripples through a lake, one positive action can ripple through one individual’s home, workplace, neighborhood and community.