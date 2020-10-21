Northeast and North Central Nebraskans will be asked to cast ballots on two proposed constitutional amendments that are significant in content but have not generated much discussion among the electorate.
Amendment 1 proposes to remove language from the Nebraska Constitution that allows the use of slavery and involuntary servitude as criminal punishments.
It’s interesting to note that the same constitution has, since 1875, prohibited slavery and involuntary servitude — except as punishments for those convicted of crimes, which is allowed under the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The exception supported a post-Civil War practice known as convict leasing, in which prisoners were leased out to provide labor for farms, roads and other projects. Leased convicts were used in Nebraska up until 1940.
This proposed amendment would repeal that exception as state senators voted 44-0 to put the question on the ballot. Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, who sponsored the amendment, said, “Our constitution symbolizes our values, and I don’t believe slavery is, for any reason, a value that we hold.” We certainly agree with that sentiment.
Amendment 2 has more modern-day and practical implications. The Nebraska Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Repayment Amendment — if approved — would increase the repayment period for TIF in blighted areas from 15 years to 20 years.
Tax increment financing is an economic development tool used across the state, including Norfolk, to allow development projects in blighted areas to temporarily use the increased property taxes generated by improvements to help offset infrastructure costs. Allowing a longer repayment period has the potential to make more economic development improvements possible in areas where they’re needed.
Surrounding states already have a 20-year repayment period so this amendment would level the playing field if a company is considering several states among its options for an improvement project.
This amendment would come into play in areas where more than 50 percent of the properties are designated as “extremely blighted.” Sen. Wayne also proposed this amendment, calling it “an additional tool for economic development.”
Those opposed to this amendment generally are opposed to any use of TIF. While we respect their opinions, it only makes sense to make an economic development tool as effective and useful as possible.
From our perspective, both Amendment 1 and Amendment 2 deserve support from voters in the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
