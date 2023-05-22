The next few days may determine how the Nebraska Legislature chooses to implement a mandate from the state’s voters. Or a special session may be needed.
It was last fall that an overwhelming 65 percent of voters approved a constitutional amendment requiring voter ID in subsequent elections. The amendment left it up to the Nebraska Legislature to decide how to implement the new constitutional requirement.
After its passage, we expressed the opinion that we had confidence in the wisdom of state senators to strike a balance between voters’ strong preference for requiring identification before voting with the desire not to make the voting process overly burdensome.
Negotiations over implementation have taken place throughout the 2023 legislative session. Just recently has the Government and Military Affairs Committee unveiled its proposal for implementation. But the compromise didn’t sit well with Sen. Julie Slama, who led the efforts to propose a voter ID measure on last November’s general election ballot.
The committee’s proposal calls for allowing a variety of IDs for those wishing to vote in future elections. It addresses how those voting by mail can satisfy the new constitutional requirement. But, from Sen. Slama’s perspective, it falls short in addressing citizenship issues
and makes it too easy for fraudulent mail-in voting schemes.
An answer needs to be agreed upon — whether yet this legislative session or in a special session. Meanwhile, we find ourselves wondering about whether some interested parties have forgotten the results of the November 2022 vote.
For example, a spokesman for Civic Nebraska, described as a voting rights organization, recently issued this statement: “State senators are listening to Nebraskans when they say they would accept a simple, narrow version of voter ID: no duplicative steps, no provisions that discourage people from voting and no unnecessary or additional costs, either in dollars or voters’ time.”
From our perspective, however, what Nebraskans actually said last November is that they are concerned about election security and want adequate and effective voter ID measures put into place.
No matter how much opponents of the new constitutional requirement would like to change history, they can’t. The Civic Nebraska statement made it seem as if they and other opponents will only be satisfied if the barest minimum requirements are adopted by the Legislature.
The election results tell the story. That’s what should be kept in mind as this issue continues to be debated.