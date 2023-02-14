Thanks to state Sens. Lynne Walz of Fremont and Lou Ann Linehan of Omaha, the Nebraska Legislature has several bills to consider that are focused on addressing the state’s teacher shortage.
The measures range from eliminating the fees associated with the teacher certification process; creating a fund to provide for retention bonuses; and allowing alternative methods of becoming qualified to teach in a Nebraska school.
Public hearings on several of the bills resulted in widespread support for some ideas and questions raised about others. We’re pleased that the two senators have seen fit to provide their legislative colleagues the opportunity to consider a variety of different measures.
It’s important for state senators to do what they can to address the teacher shortage issue, which is not just a Nebraska problem.
Recent scores from the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress, commonly known as the Nation’s Report Card, showed big drops in reading and math scores recorded as the pandemic’s disruptions compounded pre-existing gaps. COVID-19 stole time for learning from the nation’s young people, leaving many unprepared for the next steps.
Now, 68 percent of fourth-graders are not on grade level in reading, and 65 percent are not on track in math. That is 2.6 million 9- and 10-year-olds.
Anne Wicks, director of the Education Reform Initiative at the George W. Bush Institute in Dallas, recently wrote, “Imagine the ideas, leadership and productivity held within the hearts and minds of those 2.6 million children — assets that would enrich our culture, strengthen our economy and bolster our democracy.”
Pretending — or hoping — that learning loss and persistent gaps will just work out over time let the grown-ups off the hook. It also means young people are left holding the bag. Keeping standards high and comparable assessments in place is the responsible thing to do.
One key part of accomplishing that is to ensure an adequate number of teachers in Nebraska’s schools, so that administrators aren’t forced to make extensive use of substitute teachers or hire men and women who aren’t certified in the fields they are being asked to teach.
As Ms. Wicks added, “We must invest in the teachers who educate our children and the principals who lead our campuses. Teaching children well is important and sophisticated work. Teachers and principals need rigorous research-based preparation and continuing professional support. They need strong discernment to parse student performance data and to design effective, responsive instruction. They should be paid fair, professional wages with opportunities for genuine advancement.”
State senators have a big task ahead of them to make some headway regarding the teacher shortage. It’s vital that they do.