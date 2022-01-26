There are many important, pressing topics for state senators to deal with this in the 2022 short legislative session, so Legislative Bill 785 may not be at the top of the list for many lawmakers.
But they would be wise to give it due consideration.
Introduced by Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, the measure, if passed, would reduce the amount of time allowed for voters to cast mail-in or early ballots by about one-third.
The bill would require that early ballots be mailed “not sooner than” 22 days before a statewide primary or general election, down from the “at least” 35 days in current law. It also would give voters 22 days before an election to cast early ballots in person at an election office, which would be down from the 30 days currently.
We understand and appreciate the importance and value of early balloting, whether in person or by mail. Strong participation in the electoral process is important, and early balloting helps make that possible. It’s not always possible to be able to cast a ballot on Election Day itself.
But we believe the pendulum toward early balloting has swung way too far in one direction, and Sen. Groene’s bill would be a reasonable way of reversing that momentum.
We believe that too many registered voters now don’t take the time to become adequately informed about candidates and ballot issues before casting their ballots. Being able to vote more than one month before an election actually takes place only serves to enable that tendency.
Think about it: In the 30 days preceding an election, considerable new information may surface about a candidate or ballot issue that would impact voters’ decision-making process. But if they’ve already cast an early ballot — perhaps more out of convenience than anything else — they have no recourse but to stick with that premature decision.
We see candidates’ campaigns recognizing early balloting as an opportunity. Some election advisers encourage and facilitate that process in hopes that voters will cast ballots before their candidates have to, for example, reveal their stance on a controversial topic.
Sen. Groene’s bill doesn’t unreasonably restrict early balloting. It still allows for individuals to do so a full three weeks before Election Day. That still is too long of a time from our perspective, but we can live with it because it’s a step in the right direction.
A democratic system of government works best when voters make informed decisions. Being able to cast ballots more than a month before Election Day does not contribute to that process.