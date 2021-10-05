A state senator from Omaha was in the news recently for posing this question: Are there too many nonprofit organizations?
About the same time, a television commercial was airing. It was touting a nonprofit organization that has the purpose of providing services and expertise to other nonprofit organizations.
We’re not casting aspersions on any nonprofit group, but the timing certainly may help Sen. Terrell McKinney make his point.
Members of the Legislature’s Urban Affairs Committee recently heard testimony on a study Sen. McKinney received approval for to look into the effects of an oversaturation of nonprofits and philanthropy in densely populated, high-poverty areas.
North Omaha, the senator said, sees millions of government and private charitable dollars going to nonprofits every year — all with the goal of helping that sector of the city, and its residents, prosper.
But that doesn’t seem to be happening. “We’ve had feel-good programs forever, but communities like north Omaha are still the most impoverished,” he said.
His perspective was back by another north Omaha resident, Cheryl Weston, who testified before the Urban Affairs Committee. Her point was that not only are there possibly too many nonprofits all trying to carve out their own niche, but also that too many of them could benefit from more diversity in leadership roles.
“It’s to the point now that every time you turn around, another nonprofit organization gets started,” she said.
The concern of the senator, Ms. Weston and others lies with statistics. They indicate that 34% of residents in his legislative district lived in poverty in 1991. In years since, it stayed within a range of about 32% to 41% and was at 33.5% as of 2019. All the while, the number of nonprofits increased as did the money flowing to them to help benefit north Omaha.
The question the senator is asking is whether some nonprofits don’t want to see poverty eliminated because it might cause the need for their organizations to evaporate, too. That’s bound to spur a lot of discussion.
The desire here is not to point at nonprofits. Across the state, Nebraskans can point to the tremendous good that many accomplish.
But Sen. McKinney has a valid point. Every nonprofit — and its governing leaders and staff — would be well served to examine whether their existence is truly helping to accomplish stated goals. If not, then some soul-searching is probably needed.