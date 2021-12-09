Not everyone agreed with Bob Dole’s political beliefs, but it was encouraging this week to see many in the media and his peers from both sides of the political aisle pay tribute to him.
Mr. Dole, who grew up in Kansas, died Sunday at age 98. The World War II hero, former U.S. Senate Republican leader and three-time presidential candidate was remembered fondly and graciously on the airwaves and in print.
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry made the following statement. “It’s painful to watch ‘The Greatest Generation’ pass, but I will always remember an intimate interaction I had with Sen. Dole at the World War II Memorial in Washington, when he greeted the Veterans Honor Flights. Perhaps his character was best displayed when, lifted from his wheelchair, he saluted the casket of his long-time political rival President George H.W. Bush. May this great American statesman and war hero rest in peace.”
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and his wife, Susanne, offered their condolences. Ricketts said in part, “Bob Dole dedicated his life to our nation—as a soldier, Senator, and advocate for Americans with disabilities. Having been severely injured in World War II, Sen. Dole knew firsthand the sacrifices made by our veterans, and he championed their interests throughout his life.”
Even his opponents had kind things to say. Take comments from Tom Daschle, the South Dakota Democrat who often was at odds with Mr. Dole when they led their parties in the Senate. In a 2000 tribute, he said Sen. Dole’s “sense of fairness and decency is a standard for which everyone in public life should aim.”
It’s worth noting that Sen. Dole remembered his fellow veterans. Even at age 89, he was reported to still answer every letter he received from military veterans with unmet needs — “to the dismay of staffers trying to decipher my spidery handwriting.”
“Most days I’m on the phone congratulating a vet on his birthday or encouraging returning soldiers whose wounds are emotional as well as physical,” he wrote. “I thank them for their service and, where appropriate, share my experiences as evidence that the only limits to one’s usefulness are self-imposed.”
Another thing that people appreciated was his self-deprecating humor. He once said of his wife, who was the high-profile president of the American Red Cross, “Elizabeth’s back at the Red Cross, and I’m walking the dog.” Later he said, “At least she’s the president of something, which is more than I can say.”
During this time of political division, it is great to have the example set by Mr. Dole. Whether it was poking fun at himself on “Saturday Night Live” or being a conservative who sometimes wasn’t conservative enough, the nation owes him a debt of gratitude.