It seems like periodically, a semitractor pulling a trailer tips over at the roundabout at 37th Street on Highway 275 in western Norfolk. That doesn’t mean that the roundabout is a bad idea, but it is worth taking a look to see if it could be made safer.
The driver and other vehicles are in danger whenever this happens. If the trailer happened to be transporting livestock, that can make it an even more dangerous situation. So, in regard to all the people contacting the Daily News in recent months about these incidents, we agree that it is worth getting the attention of the City of Norfolk and Nebraska Department of Transportation to see if anything could make the intersection safer.
Consider some of the following accidents at the roundabout, all of which involved livestock trailers or other shifting loads. Last week, hogs escaped and were injured when a trailer tipped. In September, another trailer tipped over with livestock. In June of this year, a semi-trailer carrying trusses tipped when the load appears to have shifted. In June 2017, several hogs were killed and others had to be rounded up when a livestock trailer tipped. In August of that year, several hogs were killed, others injured or put down when a load shifted.
We know there are other accidents as well, some of which the Daily News reported on and others that possibly went unreported by all media. Each time, traffic is delayed or diverted until the livestock rounded up and accident site cleaned up.
One of the suggestions shared with us is that warning drivers with more high-visibility signs would help, especially the need to lower speed. Perhaps the sign could be with flashing LED lights?
Another suggestion is what’s known as a speed trailer. They are often placed at locations where there seems to be a lot of speeding. Some towns along Highway 275 between Norfolk and Omaha have them regularly, and they do seem to help. Almost everyone has probably seen them at one time or another in Scribner, West Point or Wisner and then watched as people hit the brakes when the lights flash, saying they are going too fast.
Maybe no signs are needed, but more enforcement? If words gets around that motorists are likely to be ticketed for going too fast at the roundabout, people will slow down.
Unfortunately, with all the livestock and truck traffic using the roundabout for transporting loads to Norfolk or beyond, there isn’t a way to bypass it.
We know roundabouts are efficient. They keep the flow of traffic going and most accidents are low speed with minor injuries. We also know that sometimes people are confused in two-lane roundabouts and try to switch unexpectedly. But overall, we have witnessed that happening fewer times as roundabouts become more common. With a little tweaking, we think the 37th Street roundabout could be made safer.