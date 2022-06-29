Here’s hoping the next generation of farmers will have the same opportunity to pursue their dreams of raising crops and livestock as current and previous generations.
“Things are getting much more difficult not just in the dairy world, but for the livestock producer,” said Kris Bousquet, who is the AFAN director of livestock development. He spoke recently at the annual Northeast Nebraska Ag Banquet at the Madison County Fairgrounds. AFAN is an alliance of leading commodity organizations in Nebraska working together to advance livestock development within the state.
Bousquet began working for Dairy Farmers of America as a field representative in 2015, where he worked with Nebraska and Iowa dairy producers on quality, regulatory and marketing issues. His background is similar to thousands of Nebraska farmers, growing up on a diversified farming operation near South Sioux City. His family milked cows, raised cow calf pairs, farmed and grew corn, soybeans and alfalfa.
As he travels around, Bousquet said he hears from others who are appreciative of the support given to dairy and livestock in Nebraska. That doesn’t happen every place. “Take a trip to California or Oregon or Washington and you’ll see it firsthand,” he said. Bousquet recently saw a dairy farmer in California who was having difficulty getting enough water for his cows to drink. There are also more regulations there and a moratorium on ag wells, he said.
So why is that? At least part of the reason results in a lack of understanding and knowledge about farming. In some states, animal rights groups and others have been successful in adding burdensome regulations that stifle ag production and make it more difficult to farm.
Bousquet said AFAN’s projects include working with county officials to get tours of poultry, pork, dairy and beef facilities. He encourages ag producers to be accommodating. It helps to have county officials, including planning and zoning directors, tour the facilities and ask as many questions as they want. Some of the county officials do not have any agriculture experience or background. It is important for elected officials to have a good understanding and knowledge of agriculture and to have Nebraska farmers telling it, Bousquet said.
We agree. Northeast and North Central Nebraska farmers and ranchers know the finer points of agriculture and can help explain environmentally sustainable practices they employ, including using animal manure as fertilizer and practicing minimum tillage to reduce carbon. Agriculture sometimes get blamed for increasing carbon, but in reality, it helps to reduce it.
By exposing a tech savvy public apt to come across anti-farming stories, such visits help others to know the truth. That will help to ensure that future generations can continue to practice Nebraska’s biggest industry of the past and present well into the future.