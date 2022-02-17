It doesn’t appear things are getting any better on the U.S.-Mexico border since U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry visited late last summer. The Nebraska congressman made the trip in late August at the invitation of fellow Rep. Tony Gonzalez, whose Congressional district covers roughly 800 miles of the Texas-Mexico border.
While there, Rep. Fortenberry spoke to a sheriff who must patrol a county the size of Delaware. “This is a tough, dangerous business. As the sheriff explained, the people who enter his area of the sector are mostly criminals. Still, one wonders why a person would jump off a train and flee into the harsh South Texas scrub country. The reality is that their illegal transport, escape into America, and path to safety are all coordinated by criminal cartels,” Fortenberry said.
Tom Homan, the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, spent nearly 35 years working in immigrations, starting as a Border Patrol agent. He recently told Fox News that President Biden’s open-borders rhetoric has led to a humanitarian disaster.
Homan, who has been at the border four times in the last two months, said the Border Patrol lost respect for President Biden and the secretary of Homeland Security. “Why? Because the secretary to this day will say the border is secure and closed and these men and women are dealing with this crisis every day, putting themselves in harm’s way. And their secretary won’t recognize that. And the second thing, the president during one of his first speeches accused the last administration of watching children starve to death on the riverbanks, the Rio Grande. These are the men and women, the Border Patrol, who put their lives on the line every day. The men and women who saved over 7,000 lives already this year by pulling people out of the river, saving people in the desert.”
In January, Rep. Fortenberry joined more than 100 other Congressmen in requesting that the Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General investigate President Biden’s failed border policies.
“A nation without properly maintained borders is no nation at all. With eight straight months of record-breaking illegal crossings, U.S. Border Patrol is overwhelmed, under-staffed, and unable to help those in dire need. Charity cannot flow from border chaos,” Fortenberry said.
If President Biden truly wants to convince the American people he isn’t trying to create open borders, he should go the Rio Grande. He should talk to the Border Patrol agents and see for himself what a significant increase in resources might do. That at least would offer some credibility to what this administration has been saying when they claim the border is secure.