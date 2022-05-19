A lot of promises are made by presidential candidates during campaigns. Who hasn’t forgotten about when President Donald Trump, as a candidate, promised to build a wall and then make Mexico pay for it?
That campaign pledge was popular with many Americans at the time who wanted the border secured. Many likely recalled the millions of Americans who were given citizenship in the 1980s by President Reagan, which was supposed to be a one-time event. Decades later, the border is unsecured and there are continually calls to legalize immigrants here illegally who continue to arrive.
Among the pledges President Joe Biden campaigned on was to forgive all or some of the $1.6 trillion in federal student loan debt by over 44 million Americans. “Young people and other student debt holders bore the brunt of the last crisis,” he said in March 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It shouldn’t happen again.”
In recent months, President Biden has been reminded of the pledge. As midterm elections draw closer, Mr. Biden faces growing pressure from progressive lawmakers and the extreme advocates in the Democratic party to follow through on that pledge. Plus, it helps to divert attention to other ills facing the country, such as worsening inflation, a stagnant economy, falling stock market, rising murder rates and growing unrest around the world — beyond Russia and Ukraine.
While the student loan forgiveness is bound to please the 44 million Americans who would benefit, would it be fair to the millions of Americans who paid off their student loans — sometimes working two or three jobs — to do it? Or would it be fair to those who didn’t go to college because they didn’t want to be saddled with debt and instead chose careers that didn’t offer as much pay?
But more than anything, forgiving that debt would not solve the problem — the cost of education in many fields of study no longer pays for itself. When college tuition and related expenses continued to grow 10% or more annually when there was little or no inflation, it was only a matter of time before education became too expensive. Who knew that liberal arts majors who graduated from private universities owing hundreds of thousands of dollars would not be able to pay off their student loans working in social work?
The issue that needs to be examined is why has college education become so expensive and what can be done to control it? Otherwise, any loan forgiveness will only add to the problem. It would perpetuate the current economic imbalance of college education costs. Why not encourage more students to attend trade schools, community colleges or state colleges for part or all of their education?
Just remember the border. Does anyone truly think offering immigrants here illegally citizenship has secured the border or fixed the immigration problem?